CHEYENNE – Allie Robért barely squeaked into the 100-yard freestyle at the Class 4A state swim meet last season.
The Cheyenne South senior recorded a time of 1:00.88 to best the qualifying time of 1:01.00. It was the slowest qualifying time among the 23 contestants in the preliminaries. She turned the opportunity into an eighth-place finish, shaving off more than three seconds and clocking in at 57.54.
Now, she’s hoping to build on that leap, and take an even bigger step during her final season in the pool.
“I came from last to eighth which was huge, and that was an awesome accomplishment for me,” she said. “So if I can keep that same mentality from last year – putting one arm in front of the other, always coming to practice and having a positive attitude – it would say a lot about my mental toughness and strength to place even higher than I did last year.”
Robért didn’t start swimming competitively until her freshman year. A member of many sports and clubs, she’s always kept herself busy. But among the softball and cheer seasons and the FBLA and DECA meetings, there’s nothing that’s tested her quite like swimming has.
Because of that, the results are among the most rewarding.
“Swimming is definitely the hardest sport I’ve ever done,” she said. “But (coach Jason Garman) puts us through a rigorous season. It's challenging, but very rewarding at the end."
Last summer was the first summer she was able to spend quality off-season time in the water, she said. Her summers often consist playing her violin with the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra. This summer, she played for the WYCO Academy under-16 softball team. Off-season swimming helped Robért's stamina and allowed her to enter the season feeling more comfortable. That was a big reason for the progress she made over the course of her junior campaign.
Robért’s speed in the pool isn’t the only thing that’s developed over her four years with the program, though. Garman noted how much she’s improved in that area, but he also emphasized on her biggest contribution to the program: her leadership.
“Last year was a big year for her, she had a ton of improvement in the pool, but an even bigger thing is she’s just an incredible leader,” he said. “She leads by example all the time and she’s vocal – she’s not afraid to step up, call people out, but she does it in such a positive way that girls just gravitate towards her … she’s probably the best leader I’ve had on any of my teams.”
The effect from that leadership is evident when looking at South’s 16 swimmers. Not the biggest team in the state, but that doesn’t take away from the camaraderie Robért has helped build – in fact, it might have even made the team closer.
“You just see it in the way that they carry themselves and the way they respect each other and talk to each other,” Garman said. “I think that comes from not just (Robért’s) example, but all of the upperclassmen. But she’s at the front of that."
Perhaps Robért wanted to carry that feeling of camaraderie she experienced during her first year as a member of the program. It was what convinced her to join the team in the first place.
“They made a positive and caring environment," she said. "They were really positive and excited to have me out and it made me feel like a valuable member on the team.”
This year, she’s as valuable as she’s been throughout the past four season with not only her leadership, but the opportunity to help South win duals and compete at regionals and state.
She’ll look to crack the top-12 in the 50 free after barely missing the finals last year by eight-hundredths of a second. She’ll also look to help guide a couple of relay teams that found success last year.
With the mindset and momentum, it'll be hard for those goals to not be met.
“Everything that I do I put 100% in to," she said. "Because I know it’s only going to make me better.”