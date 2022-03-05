CHEYENNE – Early quarter scoring droughts plagued Cheyenne South on Saturday morning.
The Bison didn’t score their first points in three of the four quarters until there was at least three minutes off the clock. Those troubles gave Kelly Walsh an advantage South couldn’t recover from as the Bison's season came to an end in a 63-44 loss at the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
“You can’t get away with that when you play a good team,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “For us to not be able to hit shots like we did (Friday) – it seemed like (Friday) shots were falling, and we just didn’t have it (Saturday).”
Kelly Walsh started the game with a 2-3 zone, extending it out well beyond the 3-point line, and causing some disruptions for South to get into its zone offense.
Even though they forced four turnovers in the first 3 minutes, 30 seconds of the contest, the Bison had nothing to show for it and didn’t score for the first 4:25, until LeeAndre Ray drained a runner in the lane. Josiah Moyte followed with an offensive putback before the Trojans used an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 11.
“We didn’t do a good job of moving it around quickly early (against the zone), and with their length, it's hard to see over the top,” Bailey said. “But, once we got it to Jeramiah (Moyte) in the middle, we did a good job of attacking their zone, and battled back from that pretty well.”
Three times during the second quarter, South trimmed the Trojans’ lead to four, but could never get it any closer than that throughout the frame. With just over a minute to play, a Maurie Alexander bucket put South behind 24-20, but Tyler Pacheco responded with back-to-back triples, and the Trojans carried a 30-20 lead into the break.
“Those two 3s were huge,” Bailey said. “It was so unfortunate because we had really chipped away. We talked about not leaving Pacheco, and he got loose a couple of times.”
Another scoring drought struck the Bison to start the second half. Despite pulling down five offensive rebounds in the first three minutes, South didn’t get its first points of the half until Gabe Hernandez got a shot to fall with 4:40 remaining in the period.
A LeeAndre Ray 3 at the buzzer gave South some life going into the fourth quarter, but the scoring woes continued early in the final period. An Alexander bucket cut Kelly Walsh’s lead to 51-34, but the Trojans never allowed South to pull much closet as they clinched a state-tournament berth.
Alexander finished with 16 points for the Bison, and Ray added 14. South finished the season 10-13.
KELLY WALSH 63, SOUTH 44
Cheyenne South……… 7 13 12 12 – 44
Kelly Walsh……………. 15 15 15 18 – 63
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 2, Jo. Moyte 4, Ray 14, Je. Moyte 8, Alexander 16, Fisher 0, Hart 0.
Kelly Walsh: Browning 19, Allaire 2, Pacheco 12, Crilly 8, DeBoer 8, Pexton 9, Wicks 3.