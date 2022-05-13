CHEYENNE – The on-goal opportunities were scarce for both Cheyenne South and Laramie on Thursday.
The first half of the Class 4A East Conference tournament elimination match featured no shots on goal. The seventh-seeded Lady Bison finished with one, while the second-seeded Lady Plainsmen finished with four.
However, it was Laramie that took advantage of its limited chances in a 1-0 victory to clinch a spot in next week’s state tournament. South’s season came to an end.
“They did a really good job of marking our forwards, but we talked a lot at halftime about trying to run the outside, getting to the end line, getting a good service,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “And that’s what we got that made that goal happen.”
The game-deciding goal came in the 65th minute when sophomore forward Mercedes Garcia and sophomore midfielder Kaylee Kern had a two-on-one advantage with a South defender. Running wide on the right side of the field, Kern crossed the ball to Garcia in front of the frame, where she deposited a header for the score.
“We couldn’t find a pass in the first half, and none of us were getting open. We weren’t making fast enough passes, but the second half, we started putting our heads down and were finding those passes,” Garcia said. “That was a great pass from Kaylee and a perfect header right there.”
Despite not tallying a shot on goal in the first half, the Bison finished with four first-half shots – two of which almost put them on the board. One of those was in the 23rd, following a Cheyenne Kohlhagen free kick from 40 yards out. The ball took a couple of bounces in front of the goal, but South couldn’t get enough contact to get off a quality kick during the scramble.
The second chance was in the 34th, when Nevaeh Green took a shot from the left side of the penalty box that hit the top crossbar.
“We had some chances in the first half that were unfortunate – hit the post and couldn’t get onto the rebound, a good opportunity that dropped in front of the goal and the keeper got it,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “We just have to be able to capitalize on the few opportunities you get, and we couldn’t do it.”
Laramie almost immediately scored out of the half when Chloe Whisenant had an open shot from the left side of field, where she tried to squeeze it past the near post, but the shot hit the side of the goal. The Plainsmen continued to apply pressure, and eventually got its first shot on goal in the 52nd, when Garcia was on a breakaway and her low shot was saved by Sarah Keefe – who laid out to her right to keep the match scoreless.
South’s defense and midfield altered nearly all of Laramie’s seven second-half shots. The Plainsmen had possession deep in the box twice, but couldn’t get a clean look off.
“All across the board, every level of the team played really well today. The seniors that were out there were leading, pushing us forward,” McHenry said. “It’s just unfortunate. It’s one of those things that’s a dagger when one gets in. But at least we’re playing our best soccer at the end of the year instead of falling off.”
Laramie will play at 11 a.m. today for a spot in the regional championship match.
“We’ve been taking it one game at a time, and we’ll look forward to our next opponent, and we’ll cross that bridge about how to adjust and game plan.”
LARAMIE 1, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: Laramie, Garcia (Kern), 65.
Shots: CS 7, LH 12. Shots on goal: CS 1, LH 4. Saves: CS 3 (Keefe); LH 1 (Barham).
Corner kicks: CS 2, LH 5. Offsides: CS 0, LH 3. Fouls: CS 4, LH 3.