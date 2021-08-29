CHEYENNE – Kayla Lesh has become adept at adapting.
The senior is in her fourth season on Cheyenne South’s volleyball roster. She was a six-rotation player as a freshman, a middle blocker/hitter as a sophomore and a right side hitter as a junior. Late in her junior campaign, Lesh became a six-rotation player again. It’s a role she is playing again this fall.
“I want her swinging every rotation,” third-year Bison coach Cherisa Applehunt said. “We really worked on her defense last year because we wanted to have her start swinging out of the back row.
“She digs well and she reads the ball well. She even did a little setting for us (Friday). She is a good all-around player.”
Being a six-rotation player isn’t easy, but it’s a challenge Lesh is embracing.
“I feel like I can help this team by hitting in the front row, serve and also play good defense to help out the girls in the front row,” Lesh said. “My job when I’m in the back row is to give the setters a good ball so they can give the hitters the best chance to take a good swing.
“I can also swing from the back row and open things up a little more for the front row hitters.”
Lesh posted 12 digs and nine kills during the Bison’s 25-8, 25-17 loss to Natrona County on Saturday morning.
Leaving the floor because she is playing both in the front and back rows is nothing new to Lesh, but she is adapting to yet another role this fall. Even though she has been a four-year varsity standout, Lesh has never felt comfortable speaking up. Being a vocal leader was for seniors, she thought.
Now that she’s a senior, Lesh is being asked to lead.
“Playing with a new senior class every year built a different part of character for me,” Lesh said. “Now that I’m a senior, I get to take every little bit that they taught me to help these underclassmen understand playing varsity.
“A lot of these girls are inexperienced, so us seniors have to be really patient and encourage them. They’ve seemed really willing to listen and take every piece of advice to heart.”
Applehunt said Lesh and classmates Kaycia Groth and Lexi Ovsanik are all in the same boat.
“They’re all learning how to lead, but they’ve really stepped up and are learning what kind of leaders they want to be,” Applehunt said.
Lesh is unique because she is a left-handed hitter. It gives her many angles to attack from, and is often an early advantage because there are so few left-handed hitters in the high school ranks.
“A lot of the teams we go up against don’t realize I’m a lefty, so the block will be off the first couple times I swing,” Lesh said. “They always end up adjusting, but it takes a couple times.”
Lesh grew up playing soccer, basketball and running track. She gave up all of those sports after her freshman volleyball campaign.
“Volleyball wasn’t even my No. 1 sport coming into high school,” she said. “But starting varsity that year made me want to focus on volleyball because I had so much fun. I really liked being part of a team like we had that year.”
South swept by Natrona
The Lady Bison dropped their first match Saturday to Natrona County 25-8, 25-17.
Ovsanik and Groth both posted 21 digs, while Lorali Moody added 12.
