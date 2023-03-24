CHEYENNE — A 12-minute stretch midway through the second half helped Sheridan take a 5-1 victory at Cheyenne South on Friday night.
The Broncs held a 2-1 halftime lead, but Danny Magera got behind South’s defense and tucked a shot past goalkeeper Keegan Potter in the 58th minute to pad the lead. Sheridan added a penalty kick in the 66th and another unassisted tally in the 70th to pick up the East Conference victory.
“Our kids played really well and controlled the possession in the first half when it came to connecting passes,” second-year South coach Josh Eastman said. “Those goals all came in a short stretch, and the match looks bad on the scoreboard. We played a lot better than that.”
Magera finished with a hat trick. He scored his first goal on a direct kick in the seventh minute. Sheridan initially had a direct kick from near midfield, but turned away that chance, only to be whistled for a foul a few yards outside the penalty area. Magera converted that opportunity.
He gave the Broncs a 2-0 lead when he headed home a crossing pass from Connor Bateson in the 30th.
The Bison cut the lead in half when senior Will Bechtel dropped a corner kick over Sheridan’s defense on the left side of the penalty area. Defender DeMarcus Contreras ran onto that pass and left Sheridan keeper Jackson Lynn with no chance of recording the save.
“We’ve made winning balls out of the air a big point of emphasis, so I had to take it upon myself to show my teammates what was possible,” Contreras said. “(Bechtel) placed it perfectly, and I made a good run and just had to tap it in.”
The match was physical throughout, with the teams combining for 22 fouls and 10 yellow cards. Both teams had two players pick up two yellows. South played the final 43 minutes with just 10 players, while the Broncs had to play a man down for the final 27.
“Our kids were a little rattled at the end, and we have to learn to keep our composure when it’s thick and tough,” Eastman said. “When we’re in a rhythm and playing our game and keeping our composure — not getting too high or too low — that’s our best game. When we don’t do that, things get ugly quick.
“That’s what happened during that stretch in the second half.”
Shots: Sheridan 10, South 5. Shots on goal: Sheridan 8, South 4. Saves: Sheridan 3 (Lynn); South 3 (Potter).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 5, South 1. Offsides: Sheridan 1, South 0. Fouls: Sheridan 13, South 9. Yellow cards: Sheridan 6 (Bateson, 12. Magera, 14. Chase, 31. Wilson, 34. Jack, 44. Wilson, 53); South 4 (De La Rosa, 18. Hernandez, 21. De La Rosa, 37. W. Bechtel, 69). Red cards: Sheridan 1 (Wilson, 53); South 1 (De La Rosa, 37).
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.