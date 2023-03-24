Kevin Perez and Connor Bateson
Cheyenne South senior Kevin Perez, center, volleys the ball past Sheridan sophomore Connor Bateson (30) during the Bison’s 5-1 loss to Sheridan on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A 12-minute stretch midway through the second half helped Sheridan take a 5-1 victory at Cheyenne South on Friday night.

The Broncs held a 2-1 halftime lead, but Danny Magera got behind South’s defense and tucked a shot past goalkeeper Keegan Potter in the 58th minute to pad the lead. Sheridan added a penalty kick in the 66th and another unassisted tally in the 70th to pick up the East Conference victory.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

