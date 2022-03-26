CHEYENNE – The bulk of Cheyenne South’s match with visiting Sheridan was played between the penalty areas.
The visiting Broncs controlled possession more, and turned that into more shots than they allowed. They also turned it into more goals during a 2-0 win over South on Friday night.
“The second half was much better than the first. We started connecting some passes and doing what we have worked on and talked about,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “Defensively, we really started to get it together in the second half. That’s why you didn’t see a ton of super dangerous attempts in the second half.
“When we won the ball, we weren’t doing a good job of transitioning and moving up on offense. That’s another area where we improved in the second half. We got our shots in that half, and a couple fouls near the box in that half.”
Sheridan outshot the Bison 16-2 overall, including 6-1 on goal. Many of Sheridan’s shots came from distance, or into a crowd in the middle of the penalty area.
The Broncs took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when junior Sydney Bilyeu collected a shot that had rebounded off a South defender and slipped the ball to classmate Olivia Ballew, who put the ball past South goalkeeper Sarah Keefe.
Sheridan pushed its advantage to 2-0 in the 32nd as Emma Prior looped in a direct kick from a little more than 20 yards out.
“That was a bit of an unfortunate call right on top of the box, but a heck of a shot (Prior) put in,” McHenry said. “We played really, really well for our first conference match.”
South’s best scoring chance came in the 67th minute. Freshman Lawsen Quist set up on the right side of the field and hit a direct kick from 30 yards out that found its way onto the head of sophomore Emma Cortez, who was running toward the far post. Cortez headed the ball wide of the goal.
“The goalie was really far out, and I didn’t see anyone coming up to me as the ball was in the air,” Cortez said. “I took that opportunity and just missed it. I think that should have been a goal.”