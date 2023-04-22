CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s defense forced Sheridan to shoot from outside Saturday morning at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Lady Broncs made the most of those chances during a 6-0 victory.
Bison coach Brandon McHenry said his team didn’t play with its customary intensity.
“From the very beginning, Sheridan controlled the whole game and made us react to what they did,” he said. “We didn’t play offensively. I think we had tired legs from (Friday) night, and it showed.
“I knew we’d be tired. When you have back-to-back games, you have to dig in and half a little heart and we didn’t have it for a full 80 minutes. We played great (Friday), but didn’t play so great (Saturday).”
South made a late rally from a two-goal deficit to tie Campbell County 2-2 on Friday night. The Bison also were without four starters who are representing the school at the national “We the People” competition.
On Saturday, Sheridan outshot South 20-5, including a 16-3 lead in shots on goal. Bison goalkeeper Gabby Cortez stopped 10 shots.
The Bison’s best scoring chance of the match came in the 44th minute when sophomore Lawsen Quist took a direct kick from just right of the penalty area. The ball went around the wall and toward the goal where Broncs goalkeeper Kelanie Lamb made the initial save before her teammates kicked the rebound out of harm’s way.
Sheridan got goals from six different players. Emma Prior and Olivia Ballew scored on rebounds inside the 18. Sydney Zebroski scored from just outside the box on a pass back from Sydney Warnke in the 74th minute to push the lead to 5-0. Warnke added an unassisted goal of her own in the 75th to close out the scoring.
“We played somewhat well at times, but we were playing really, really slow and were kind of disconnected everywhere,” South junior Emma Cortez said. “We had a lot of tired muscles and tired bodies from playing (Friday) night, and then it was hard to get moving because it was so cold out here.
“… Some of the girls who were filling in for the people we were missing were stepping into a new level of play that’s faster than what they’re used to. It was a tough adjustment for them to make.”
SHERIDAN 6, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Prior (unassisted), 16. Sheridan, Thomas (unassisted), 34. Sheridan, Ballew (unassisted), 47. Sheridan, Bilyeu (unassisted), 58. Sheridan, Zebroski (Warnke), 74. Sheridan, Warnke (unassisted), 75.
Shots: Sheridan 20, South 5. Shots on goal: Sheridan 16, South 3. Saves: Sheridan 3 (Lamb); South 10 (G. Cortez).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 7, South 1. Offsides: Sheridan 1, South 0. Fouls: Sheridan 5, South 3. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (McMullen, 75).