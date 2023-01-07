CHEYENNE—Despite a late rally attempt, Cheyenne South came up short in its Friday night match up against Green River.

The Bison played well in the opening and closing frames, but suffered scoring droughts and defensive lapses in the middle frames to fall 62-48.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus