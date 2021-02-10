CHEYENNE – A big second quarter helped the Laramie boys pick up its first conference win of the season Tuesday night.
The Plainsmen outscored Cheyenne South 18-7 in the second period, a deficit which the Bison were never able to recover from. Laramie was able to find some offensive momentum in the second period behind its ball movement and rebounding.
“We’re just unselfish,” Laramie sophomore Mahlon Morris said. “Whoever is heating up, we want them to get the ball … our ability to want the team to win and not just focus on individual points allows us to share the ball really well.”
Laramie started the contest with an early lead when Jaedyn Brown knocked down a pair of free throws before the clock started after South received a technical foul for dunking in warmups.
Maurie Alexander finished a 3-point play to help the Bison start a small rally early on, that was followed by a LeeAndre Ray 3-pointer and South held a 7-4 advantage with 4 minutes, 10 seconds to play in the opening quarter. Morris hit a baseline jumper with 1:25 to play to give Laramie the lead before Josiah Moyte responded for the Bison, who carried a 13-12 lead into the second period.
It was the final time South held a lead.
Garrett Dodd started an 11-0 run for the Plainsmen to start the second frame. They seemed to pull down every defensive rebound and were able to grab offensive rebounds, which led to second chance opportunities.
“(Rebounding) was the key for us before the game,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “I told our guys if we could outrebound them, we would have a chance to win and they just got too many offensive rebounds.
“You can’t give a good team that many looks.”
Jeramiah Moyte finally got South its first points of the of the quarter with just over 3 minutes to play with a triple and the Plainsmen carried a 30-20 lead into the break.
Laramie’s offense continued to find success in the third period and while building on its lead. Brown hit a 3-pointer to give the visiting team a 45-27 advantage, which was their largest lead to that point.
“We let (Laramie) keep shooting those shots that they’re good with, and we couldn’t defend or get around (screens) fast enough,” Moyte said. “They did a good job of finding the open guy and finding the slips.”
South (5-8 overall, 0-3 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) couldn’t mount a comeback and Laramie pulled away with the victory.
Brown finished with a game-high 26 points for the Plainsmen (9-2, 1-0) and Morris added 14. Ray finished with 19 for South while Alexander and Marcus Manzanres each netted 11.
“That’s a good win,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “First conference win and for the situation we’re in with getting back into it (after quarantine), I think we did some really good things.”
LARAMIE 72, SOUTH 55
Laramie………..............… 12 18 22 20 – 72
Cheyenne South….......... 13 7 17 18 – 55
Laramie: Morris 14, Dodd 10, Brown 13, Enzi 10, Vigen 4, Shipman 5, Brenneman 3, Martinez 0, Devine 0, Bryant 0.
Cheyenne South: Alexander 11, Je. Moyte 5, Mascarenas 2, Barto 2, Ray 19, Manzanares 11, Jo. Moyte 2, Hernandez 2.