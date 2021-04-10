CHEYENNE – Although the result wasn’t what it would have liked, the Cheyenne South softball team was glad to have the opportunity to compete in its first game in program history.
Hosting Campbell County at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex, the Lady Bison fell to the Camels 21-1 in five innings after the 10-run mercy rule was enforced following the fifth inning.
“We’ve been practicing for four weeks and have been putting in a ton of time,” South pitcher Michaela Moorehouse said. “For a lot of the girls, it’s their first time playing (in a live game), so this helped getting everyone to understand the game more and more.”
In the top of the first inning, Campbell County freshman Avery Gray managed to get on base after hitting into a fielder’s choice. She advanced to second base on a wild pitch and stole third base. Another wild pitch allowed her to give the visiting team an early 1-0 advantage.
The Bison (0-1 overall, 0-1 Class 4A East conference) responded in the bottom of the first and tied the game. Allie Robért was hit by a pitch, and eventually scored South’s lone run on a Campbell County error.
Campbell County (4-1, 2-1) gained control with a four-run second inning. A two-run double up the middle from Myra Fields gave the Camels a 3-1 lead. Cierra Williams followed up by laying down a bunt, which allowed Fields to score on an errant throw and Williams to advance to third base. A wild pitch brought Williams across the plate just a few moments later.
South hung around in the third inning, with Moorehouse only allowing one earned run in the frame, but the Camels put the game out of reach in the fourth inning, scoring 12 runs. With six walks and two errors in the inning, the Bison shot themselves in the foot.
Regardless, South didn’t just flop over.
“We competed and when you have a snowball inning – when things just weren’t going well – we were still able to put that good foot forward and make a play and just compete,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “We have the right mindset, we have the right attitude and we’ve planted that in our foundation.”
Campbell County extended its lead in the fifth inning with three more runs. South managed to get a few runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t add any more runs to the board.
It was easy to see the Bison grow as the game progressed and make more plays. They didn’t let anything come easy and it’s a credit to how much the team has grown since the start of the season, Quigley said.
“It’s amazing to sit back and watch how our girls have grown,” Quigley said. “The amount of first-year players we have and where we were four weeks ago to now, we’ve done a lot of great things … we’ve grown so much and where we were to what we did today is night and day.
“That’s what it’s all about; we’re growing, and we’re getting better.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY 21, SOUTH 1
Campbell County……………141 (12)3x x – 21 9 1
Cheyenne South…………….100 00x x – 1 1 5
Campbell County pitching: Gray. Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Van Tassell.
W: Gray. L: Moorehouse.
2B: Campbell County 2 (Clonch, Fields). 3B: Campbell County 1 (Cuatin).