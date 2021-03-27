CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South didn’t have many opportunities offensively Friday night.
The Bison only had two shots and four shots on goal. They made the most of those opportunities, however, and scored three times. But, it wasn’t enough as they fell to Campbell County 5-3 at Bison Stadium.
A goal from Campbell County junior Ever Leyva Espinoza in the 9th minute set the tone early and was followed by back-to-back goals from Joel Ramirez in the 21st and 23rd, which gave the Camels a 3-0 advantage.
South’s roster only consists of three upperclassmen, and the young team didn’t flinch at the early deficit.
“These young guys had heart and they were finding their way,” Bison coach Jeremy Francis said. “They’re young and they made some mistakes that younger kids would make, but I felt like they adjusted to those mistakes … I haven’t had a team this young that has shown this much maturity.”
Junior Braeden Hughes managed to get the home team on the board with just 58 seconds remaining in the first half when he carried a pass from Tucker Wilson and raced past the Campbell County defense for a goal to give South a little bit of momentum heading into the break.
That momentum carried into the second half.
The Bison had an early corner kick from Aiden Gregory and freshman Andy Linares gathered it in traffic and was able to find the back of the net to cut the score 3-2.
“I just found the ball, went up there and struck it as hard as I could,” Linares said.
Connor Hooks responded for the Camels less than two minutes later to put the lead back at two goals.
In the first competitive soccer match of his career, Hughes gave the Bison a chance late when he scored his second goal in the 63rd. He was able to again use his speed and get outside, something the Bison were finding success with in the second half.
“I felt like we did a good job of playing out to our wings in the second half,” Francis said. “The first half we were trying to jam it up the middle. That’s the thing I think that changed. We realized we can play to space and let our fast guys get out.”
With four just under 4 minutes remaining in the contest, Ramirez struck again to secure his hat-trick and seal the game for Campbell County.
Against a more experienced and mature team, Francis emphasized his team’s ability to keep itself in the game. There was a four-minute stretch where the Camels had four shots on goal, but South’s defenders and goalkeeper Pierce Kiolbasa – who’s never played goalie before – stood their ground and gave themselves a chance late.
It was easy to see South (0-1) gained confidence throughout the match, but Linares expects the team to take the next step going forward.
“I’m happy with the game and I think we got a lot out of it,” Linares said. “But I think we can still give more.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY 5, SOUTH 3
Halftime: 3-1 Campbell County.
Goals: Campbell County, Leyva Espinoza, 9. Campbell County, Ramirez, 21. Campbell County, Ramirez, 23. Cheyenne South, Hughes (Wilson), 40. Cheyenne South, Linares, 43. Campbell County, Hooks, 45. Cheyenne South, Hughes, 63. Campbell County, Ramirez, 76.
Shots: Campbell County 17, Cheyenne South 2. Shots on goal: Campbell County 14, Cheyenne South 4. Saves: Campbell County 1 (Tompkins), Cheyenne South 9 (Kiolbasa).
Corner kicks: 14, Cheyenne South 2. Offsides: Campbell County 1, Cheyenne South 0. Fouls: Campbell County 13, Cheyenne South 2. Yellow cards: Campbell County (Ramirez, 66. Jarvis 67).