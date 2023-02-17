Cheyenne South cheer performs during a basketball game Wednesday at Storey Gym. The Bison recently placed 18th at the Universal Cheerleader Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — Shaye Hemenover’s only complaint about Cheyenne South’s trip to the National High School Cheerleading Championships was the timing of the event.
“I wish we had been able to do this trip and competition at the beginning of our season because of the way it made existing friendships that much closer and built new friendships,” the senior co-captain said. “We learned so much about each other, and that’s going to help us perform better.”
The Bison’s game day cheer squad earned its ticket to the national event at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, by placing second at a Universal Cheerleaders Association regional competition in October in Castle Rock, Colorado. It was the only Wyoming team to punch its ticket to the NHSCC.
South finished seventh in its group the first day to earn a spot in the semifinals. It finished 18th overall out of 40 teams.
Game day cheer features standard sideline routines with no tumbling and some light stunting. Teams opened their mat time with a brief cheer before getting an “offensive” or “defensive” prompt. The Bison got a defensive prompt the first day and an offensive prompt the next. Teams closed performances with a choreographed cheer, followed by a routine set to their school song.
“At state, we get the prompt ahead of time, so we go out there knowing what cheer we’re going to do,” Hemenover said. “Nationals made you have to listen and pay attention to which prompt it was.”
South has won 15 Class 4A state championships since the school opened in 2010. That includes three game day titles. The Bison have won the past two game day cheer crowns.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association’s state spirit competition was scheduled to take place in late January, but was postponed until March 8 due to statewide road closures.
The delay has given South time to polish its routines.
“We took that weekend off to let the nerves and everything else settle,” first-year Bison coach Madeline Moyte said. “We came back Monday and set goals for what we wanted the rest of our season to look like.
“The kids were ready and willing to hit it hard. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
South went to NHSCC looking to advance as far as it could. However, the Bison also knew the event provided an opportunity to get judges’ feedback on their game day routine while performing in a competitive format.
“That experience is going to be really beneficial for state,” senior captain Shayla Peterson said. “We worked super hard on our game day routine. Now, we can work on hitting all of our routines really hard.”
South has been the gold standard for 4A cheer for the past decade, but this is the first time it competed on a national stage. Reaching NHSCC was a goal the Bison set before the season.
“Our kids are used to being a state title contender with all we’ve accomplished, but this opened their eyes to there being so much more out there,” Moyte said. “We can continue to reach higher and higher because the ceiling is a lot higher than they thought it was.
“This is only going to help our kids grow.”
Peterson hopes South’s success at the national event inspires others outside her school.
“We want to be good role models for other teams, younger people and Wyoming, in general,” she said. “That’s really important for us when it comes to going out there and doing our best.
“... Being there was such a great experience. We went there trying to do our best and be proud of the results, no matter what happened. We ended up getting further than we expected.”
The trip to Orlando came with a hefty price tag, which is why Peterson thinks it is important to shout out the community of Cheyenne.
“We had a lot of great people who supported us and helped us get (to Orlando) financially,” she said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.