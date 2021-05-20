CHEYENNE – The pieces for a record-setting 4x400-meter relay team have been roaming Cheyenne South’s halls for the past three years.
Caydince Groth was always the foundation, but there was always something that kept the other three from coming together until this year.
For Darby Downham, it was soccer. For Paige Guille, it was golf and the spring musical. For Groth’s younger sister, Kaycia, it was her flat out reluctance to even attempt the 400-meter dash.
“Caydince kept trying to talk me into running the 400, and I told her I would quit before I ever ran the 400,” Kaycia said with a laugh. “I thought the 400 was so hard. I would see Caydince after running it and thought, ‘Yeah, I never want to feel like she looks right now.’”
Downham became burnt out on soccer. Guille stashed her golf bag in the garage. And Kaycia Groth eventually caved to peer pressure, only to find out she was pretty good at track’s longest sprint event.
The Bison have been winning ever since. They are 6 for 6 this season entering today’s Class 4A state meet at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Their winning time of 4 minutes, 2.01 seconds at last week’s East Regional is a school record and the fastest seed time in the state.
The iteration of South’s 4x400 team that will compete at state has won all five times it has carried the baton this spring. Junior Lexi Taylor rounded out the team that won the Douglas Invitational on April 23, but that’s the only time she ran the 4x400 this season.
Downham, Guille and the Groth sisters had nearly instant chemistry, South coach Casey Steele said.
“They all get along well, and have high expectations of themselves and each other,” Steele said. “They all work very hard. I knew they were going to be good, but now they’re talking about going below 4 minutes flat.
“I’m not going to say they can’t do it. I’m trying to make sure I don’t get in the way of them doing it.”
Steele has already been on a coaching staff when a relay team finished the season with an unblemished record. Cheyenne East’s boys 4x100 team won the 2012 state title, despite having to substitute a runner just before regionals. South’s 4x400 team reminds him of that crew from East.
The Bison – especially Guille – are hungry for a measure of redemption.
This same South foursome had the second-fastest 4x200 seed time entering the indoor state meet, but was disqualified for finishing a handoff outside the exchange zone.
“Handoffs can be very stressful, and I thought Kaycia was coming in pretty hot, so I left too early and way too hard. I screwed that up, so I really want to redeem myself and make it up to my teammates.”
Finishing second in the indoor 4x400 after entering the meet with the slowest seed time was salt on the wound.
“We were in the slow heat, so nobody saw that coming,” Caydince Groth said.
Taylor was an integral part of the indoor 4x400 team, Guille said.
“We all cut down time, but Lexi battled through a lot of pain and worked really hard,” she said.
Caydince Groth has the fastest 400 time in 4A this spring. Naturally, she runs the anchor leg for the Bison quartet. Downham qualified for state in the open 400 and runs the second leg after taking the baton from Kaycia Groth.
Downham also qualified for state in the 300 hurdles, which she says is less taxing than the 400.
“I struggled to pace myself in the 400, so I end up being really fatigued,” she said. “I’m just so happy when I finish the 400.”
The 4x400 is the only event Kaycia Groth and Guille will compete in this weekend. In fact, Kaycia is actually looking forward to it.
“It hurts that we didn’t make it to state in any of our open events, but I’m kind of glad I just have one event,” she said. “We all (set personal bests) on our splits last week. We’ll be ready for the 4x4 and ready to take it home.”