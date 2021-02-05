CHEYENNE – Brendan Lock’s tennis career at Dixie State University ended before it started.
The Cheyenne South graduate signed on to be part of the Trailblazers’ inaugural NCAA Division I team. However, the St. George, Utah, school paused the program’s rollout until at least 2024.
All of the players on this year’s roster will have moved into the workforce or on to postgraduate studies by this time, so they were left looking for new schools.
A South connection helped chart Lock’s path to Division II Western New Mexico University.
South tennis coach Josh Cossitt reached out to Western New Mexico athletics director Scott Noble – who was South’s AD from 2009-15 – to see if the Mustangs had any roster spots open. Noble put Cossitt in touch with Western New Mexico coach Alex Hunt, who signed Lock after a whirlwind recruitment.
“They’re a Division II, but I consider them a lower- to mid-tier Division I program,” Lock said of Western New Mexico, which is based in Silver City. “They played in a really stacked conference with a lot of great teams and players. I want to play as much high-level tennis as possible so I can reach my full potential.”
Lock was a three-time No. 1 singles state champion during his South career. He also was the state runner-up as a freshman. That was the only loss of Lock’s prep career. He finished on a 55-match winning streak.
Dixie State’s announcement that it was pausing its men’s tennis program came during Lock’s second team meeting. He was shocked by the move, but didn’t waste any time sulking. Instead, he quickly started researching the Universal Tennis Ratings of players on rosters around the country. Lock wanted to land somewhere he would be challenged by his teammates, but not relegated to the bench.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking for a school where I had the highest UTR, I was looking for a place where I would either be 2-6,” he said.
Making matters more difficult is that numerous players are in Lock’s shoes. Thirteen Division I schools have dropped their men’s tennis programs since the COVID-19 pandemic started last March, according to Business of College Sports. Six Division II schools, and another six in Division III also cut their men’s tennis programs, according to a September article in the Washington Post.
“There are a bunch of good guys in the transfer portal right now. It’s a really crazy time in men’s college tennis,” Lock said.
It’s also a crazy time in New Mexico, where the state’s public health orders related to the novel coronavirus have prevented Hunt from bringing players in for official visits. He has had what he describes as intense conversations with prospective student-athletes as a result.
“I try to give each player I talk to an idea of what kind of experience they’ll have here,” he said. “We go through every single detail of our average day here. I go over the school, my coaching philosophies and ideas that go into our team culture that we’re trying to build here.
“I’m trying to give them all of the information they would get if they were allowed to come on a visit. They’re very long, detailed and intense phone calls.”
Hunt hasn’t been able to see Lock play in person, but likes what he saw in the countless videos he watched. His conversations with Lock also have him eager for Lock to arrive on campus.
“We hit it off right away, and I see a lot of myself in him,” Hunt said. “We seem very like-minded in our approach to tennis. It’s not just a sport to us. It’s something more than that.
“We both believe the work ethic you put in, and the approach you take during practice and competition, can prepare you for life. I feel like the way I approached the game as a player is the reason I am where I am right now. We have a lot of similarities, and that’s really exciting.”
In the meantime, Lock is working at a tennis academy in St. George and will return to Cheyenne to train this summer. He is starting to get his own game back in form. The tournament he played in last weekend was his first since October.
“I’m excited to get my match mind back in shape again,” Lock said.