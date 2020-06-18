CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South recently recognized their outstanding athletes for the 2019-20 school year.
Senior athletes of the year were Brendan Lock and Jakobi Mirich. Jared Price and Andraya Dimas took home junior athletes of the year.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 5:01 am
