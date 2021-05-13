CHEYENNE – Brodie Epler came to a realization once he got over his surprise that Chad DeBruyn had stepped down as Cheyenne South’s girls basketball coach.
“I wasn’t ready to be done coaching at South, so I decided to throw my hat in the ring and see if I would get the opportunity to continue building what we have been building there,” Epler said.
Epler will get that chance after being announced as the Lady Bison’s new basketball coach Thursday evening.
Epler spent five seasons as an assistant under DeBruyn. He has been a sixth-grade teacher in Laramie County School District 1 for the past seven years, spending five years at Goins Elementary before moving to Meadowlark.
“It’s going to be odd doing this without (DeBruyn) on the bench with me,” Epler said. “He has been a great mentor and an even better friend.”
DeBruyn – who has coached for nearly three decades – spent six seasons as South’s girls basketball coach. The Bison were 38-96 under DeBruyn, including an 8-10 mark this winter.
Epler’s best quality as a coach is one that’s often overlooked, DeBruyn said.
“He does a good job of building relationships with the players, and the kids really like him,” the coach said. “He is an easy guy to be around, he’s a fun guy, but he can also be serious. I think he is ready for this challenge. … He is just going to grow and get better with every person he is around and every experience he has.”
Epler played at Southeast High for coach Tim Williams. His style of play will largely depend on the talent roaming South’s halls at any given time, but Epler would like to merge Williams’ style with DeBruyn’s.
“Those are my two biggest basketball influences, and they have contrasting styles” Epler said. “Williams liked to slow it down and said the smartest team was always going to have a chance to win.
“I like the philosophy of the most intelligent team on the floor always having a chance. But I also like the style coach DeBruyn brought where we get up and down and kids having a big say in what we do, especially defensively. If they have a voice, they’ll buy in.”