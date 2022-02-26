LARAMIE – In a battle for sixth place in the Class 4A East Conference, the Laramie and Cheyenne South boys hooked up for quite a battle Friday night at the LHS main gym.
South got a game-high 30 points from Maurie Alexander and Marcus Manzanares added 21 points for the Bison as they held on down the stretch at the free-throw line for the 76-71 win to close out the regular season.
“I loved how our kids battled. We were pretty aggressive the whole night offensively and defensively and we did enough in terms of making free throws down the stretch to win,” South coach Jeff Bailey said.
Alexander scored 13 of his points and made 14 free throws throughout the first half. After four points in the first half, Manzanares erupted for 14 points in the third quarter to help the Bison (9-11 overall, 3-7 East) to a 54-44 lead heading into the final quarter. Also in double figures for South was Jeramiah Moyte with 15 points.
The second quarter was dominated by Laramie’s Mahlon Morris, who came alive after a scoreless first quarter for 12 of his team-high 18 points.
The Plainsmen (10-11, 2-8) were without two starters because of injury with Diego Medina and Levi Brown sitting out the game.
“We had a lot of kids step up, compete and play hard and it was a good basketball game,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “South is athletic and can score the basketball. We weren’t a good defensively as we needed to be, but I’m proud as heck of our effort.
“We were shorthanded to start with, then had three players foul out and played five freshmen in the game who all stepped up and gave us an opportunity to win the basketball game.”
Several members of the bench produced inside and out, starting with Neil Summers in the paint for 10 points. Freshman Gabe Sanchez scored all of his nine points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer. Not to be outdone, freshmen Max Alexander and Brayden McKinney also had hot hands from beyond the arc with three 3’s for Alexander (nine points) and two from McKinney (eight points).
Laramie closed the margin to four points at 71-67 after a Sanchez bucket with 40 seconds left and Summers made it a one-possession game at 72-69 before the Bison closed the game out with free throws. South made a total of 26 charity shots.
CHEYENNE SOUTH 76, LARAMIE 71
Cheyenne South.…. 22 11 21 22 – 76
Laramie.……........... 11 20 13 27 – 71
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 6, Jo. Moyte 0, Ray 0, Poutney 2, Je. Moyte 15, Alexander 30, Hart 2, Mazanares 21
Laramie: Morris 18, Devine 8, Busch 0, Summers 10, Enzi 6, Chavez 3, Branch 0, Sanchez 9, Alexander 9, McKinney 8