CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South spirit squad repeated as Wyoming Class 4A state champions in the game day division Friday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Game day is the traditional form of sideline cheerleading with yells, movements and signs.
The Bison finished with 88.5 points, while runner-up Green River had 86.1.
“This was probably the sharpest they’ve ever done it,” South coach Kim Robért said. “They had 100% enthusiasm, they never stopped cheering. It was, honestly, the best they’ve ever done the routine and exactly what a game day routine is supposed to be.
“There were 11 teams in that division, so it was by far the toughest one of the night.”
The Bison also placed fourth in all-girl cheer. They did not enter the co-ed division this year.
“We had two drops,” Robért said. “We had hit the routine all week long, we hit it during warm-ups before we went on the mat and then we had two things that went crazy.
“Unfortunately, that’s just one of those things that happens with cheer. We don’t get a second quarter or second half like other sports. If anything goes wrong in those two-and-a-half minutes, you’re done. If we hadn’t had those deductions, we would have been right up there.”
Cheyenne East didn’t bring home any trophies from last year’s state competition. It walked away with two Friday.
The Thunderbirds finished second in co-ed cheer with 80.8 points. Green River won the division (86 points).
East also captured hardware by placing fourth in game day (80.05 points). The T-Birds were third in all-girl (76.4 points), but only the top two teams in that division got trophies.
“Coming back from a year where we didn’t take any hardware home to winning two trophies is an amazing turnaround,” East coach Emili Brooksmith said. “It could have been three if there had been one more team in all-girl.
“I’m super proud of the kids. They were awesome, fantastic and really put on a show. They have the best attitudes and are hard workers. They really pushed through the last two weeks.”
Cheyenne Central took ninth in game day (70.6 points) and fifth in all-girl (73.8). The Indians lost three athletes this month because of medical reasons, and coach Aimee Kritzmire was proud of the way her team competed in the face of that adversity.
“I don’t think I could be any more proud of my girls,” Kritzmire said. “They overcame so much adversity. The fact they were able to pull everything together and hit their stunts made me so proud.
“They did the best they could and I am one very proud coach.”
East’s hip-hop dance team placed fifth (74.65), while Central’s was sixth (70.45).
CLASS 4A STATE SPIRIT
GAME DAY
1. Cheyenne South 88.5; 2. Green River 86.1; 3. Kelly Walsh 80.6; 4. Cheyenne East 80.05; 5. Laramie 75.7; 6. Campbell County 72.0; 7. Natrona County 72.0; 8. Rock Springs 71.45; 9. Cheyenne Central 70.6; 10. Thunder Basin 70.45; 11. Sheridan 70.25.
ALL-GIRL
1. Kelly Walsh 83.2; 2. Rock Springs 80.15; 3. Cheyenne East 76.4; 4. Cheyenne South 75.3; 5. Cheyenne Central 73.8.
CO-ED CHEER
1. Green River 86.0; 2. Cheyenne East 80.8; 3. Star Valley 77.6; 4. Rock Springs 76.9; 5. Evanston 76.0; 6. Kemmerer 73.95; 7. Thunder basin 70.2.
HIP-HOP DANCE
1. Kelly Walsh 94.3; 2. Rock Springs 87.53; 3. Evanston 86.73; 4. Jackson 81.75; 5. Cheyenne East 74.65; 6. Cheyenne Central 70.45; 7. Natrona County 68.2; 8. Laramie 67.98.
JAZZ DANCE
1. Kelly Walsh 89.15; 2. Evanston 88.98; 3. Rock Springs 87.3; 4. Star Valley 82.28; 5. Green River 78.55; 6. Jackson 72.5; 7. Lovell 71.5; 8. Natrona County 71.35; 9. Laramie 70.2; 10. Powell 68.25.