CHEYENNE — Since he was 4 years old, Cheyenne South senior midfielder and striker Will Bechtel has been a big fan of the game of soccer. But it wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school Bechtel ever thought about playing beyond high school.
On Wednesday, in the Cheyenne South library, Bechtel’s soccer career was extended. The senior inked his national letter of intent to continue playing soccer at Dakota Wesleyan, a NAIA school located in Mitchell, South Dakota.
“It means a lot,” Bechtel said. “It just shows how far I have come (from) trying to crack the varsity roster, and now signing my intent to go play in college in front of everybody, that means so much to me. It is a special moment, for sure.”
Bechtel used the power of the Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) app to help get his name and game tape out to coaches across the country. Throughout his recruiting process, the South senior got a few offers; one, in particular, was Hastings College.
However, one offer stuck out, in particular. He was contacted by Dakota Wesleyan’s head soccer coach, Nicolas Reinhard, during his recruiting process. He then went on a tour of the campus, meeting Reinhard and other members of the team.
Bechtel said the main reason he signed with Dakota Wesleyan was due to the welcoming atmosphere the coaches and players had built.
“The team was super welcoming,” Bechtel said. “It just felt like a good fit.
“… I’m just super excited to get started. Being a college athlete is not something many people can say. I’m just super stoked to get out there and do the best I can.”
South coach Josh Eastman said Bechtel has been a second voice on the field for the Bison throughout his time with the team. He plays with a lot of composure on the pitch, and helps Eastman make adjustments at halftime.
Eastman also said he is a clever, smart kid that does a great job in school. This not only helps him get along with his teammates, but also makes him a better soccer player. More importantly however, Bechtel has been one of the team’s biggest leaders, and will be looked at to do so again this upcoming season.
“He is kind a gel at times. He holds us together,” Eastman said. “Kids gravitate to him and his personality because he backs things up. He is committed, he shows up, he doesn’t miss practices.
“… He can be a thorn in your side at times, but he is (an incredible athlete and person).”
With his final season of high school soccer starting next week, Bechtel’s time as a member of the Bison is coming to an end. Despite knowing that there is more ahead for him, the senior knows that he still has a job to do this season.
“Our goal is to win,” Bechtel said. “Whether I am going to the next level or not, I think the mentality stays the same: work hard and win.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.