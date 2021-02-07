CHEYENNE – The result wasn’t what he wanted, but Cheyenne South’s Gabe Trujillo still found positives in a loss.
The senior was pinned by Thunder Basin’s Jeric Igo in 5 minutes, 32 seconds, during South’s 79-0 dual loss Saturday afternoon. Taking the state’s top-ranked 126-pounder into the third period was a silver lining for Trujillo.
“I learned a lot from this match,” said Trujillo, who trailed Igo 17-4 before being pinned. “Hopefully I can do a little better the next time I wrestle him.”
Trujillo debuted in the WyoWrestling.com rankings at No. 6 this week. The loss to Igo was his only defeat out of three trips onto the mat Saturday.
Trujillo picked up an 11-3 major decision against Sheridan’s Dylan Goss – Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked 126-pounder – during South’s 78-4 dual loss. Trujillo also pinned Worland’s Kyle Anderson – 3A’s second-ranked 126-pounder – in 1:55 during South’s 72-12 dual loss.
“His technique was always there, but the issue he had was how strong he was versus how fast he was,” Bison coach Jojo Ojeda said. “He sometimes didn’t have the strength to make certain moves work. It’s been a balancing act getting the two to work together.
“He’s starting to get there, and he is starting to put kids on their backs.”
Trujillo’s South teammate Isaac Wood talked him into going out for wrestling during their seventh grade year at Johnson Junior High. Trujillo took to the sport immediately and has only gotten better.
“I’m starting to understand things better, and everything is coming a lot more naturally,” he said. “It’s been a pretty good year.
“I’ve gotten pretty good at working my way around to set up a shot, seeing how my opponent moves and working off their stances and movements.”
Trujillo still has untapped potential, Ojeda said.
“His intensity and willingness to push the pace is both a good thing and a bad thing,” the coach said. “If you’re a guy with some good technique and good mat awareness, you can be the best guy on the mat. (Trujillo) has the potential to be that guy, as long as he puts two and two together every time.”
The Bison wrestle at Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WORLAND 72, SOUTH 12
SHERIDAN 78, SOUTH 4
THUNDER BASIN 79, SOUTH 0
106 pounds: Bustos 0-3; 120: Morgan 0-2; 126: Trujillo 2-1; 132: Gregory 0-3; 138: Warburton 0-1; 145: J. Soden 0-3; 152: I. Wood 0-3; 160: Morales 0-3.