CHEYENNE – One thought kept running through Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas’ mind as he watched his team practice this summer and into the fall: Play your 11 best, not your best 11.
That’s why senior Braeden Hughes is lining up at various running back spots instead of spending a third season as the Bison’s starting quarterback.
It’s also why junior Robert Campbell has split his time between defensive line and his customary linebacker spot.
The moves have paid off as South (0-5) prepares to host No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East (4-1) at 6 tonight.
Hughes is ninth in Class 4A in all-purpose yardage at 136.2 yards per game. The 282 yards he has posted on kickoff returns only ranks behind East sophomore Drew Jackson’s 292.
“I love my new role,” Hughes said. “There are a lot more opportunities for other players because teams like to key on me.
“I also love running behind the guys we have playing up front on the line.”
As a junior, Hughes ranked 10th in 4A in rushing at 65.3 yards per game. He averaged 42.1 rushing yards and 60.1 passing yards as a sophomore.
“We needed to do a better job of getting him the ball in space and letting him make plays,” Gallas said. “That’s hard for him to do when he is playing quarterback.”
One of the reasons Gallas felt comfortable moving Hughes from quarterback is sophomore Osayas Garcia. The 5-9, 164-pounder averages just 53.2 yards per game, but has shown a command of the Bison’s run-heavy offense, mobility and the ability to put the ball on target.
“(Garcia) did a lot of good things over the summer, but it wasn’t like he beat (Hughes) for the starting job. We wanted to get our 11 best players on the field,” Gallas said. “He can execute our offense, and we still get Braeden’s talents on the field.”
Hughes isn’t the only Bison lining up at a new position this fall.
Campbell is listed on South’s roster exclusively as a middle linebacker, but he also has spent time on the defensive line. He currently ranks 17th in 4A in defensive points per game (10.4). Campbell previously was in the top 10 in defensive points per game. He has 29 tackles (13 solo and four for loss) this fall.
At 5-10, 180 pounds, Campbell is undersized for either of his positions, yet still finds a way to shine.
“He reads things pretty well,” Gallas said. “He sees what’s happening in front of him, and he has the confidence in himself to go to the football. He has a lot more experience, and that’s helpful.”
Campbell had just 14 tackles last fall (nine solo). He credits effort with his success this season.
“It’s all about heart,” he said. “I’m a smaller dude for a middle linebacker, so I just have to give it 100% and try to go low when making tackles. That gets the job done.
“I’m used to being undersized on the line. I played on the Junior Bison for nine years, and I always played the line.”