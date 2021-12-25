Allie Robért was in elementary school when her family visited Pearl Harbor while on vacation.
She understood the significance of the site, which is why she wrote a school report about the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian naval base that prompted the United States’ involvement in World War II.
Now 17, Robért has a much deeper understanding and appreciation for the site. That’s why she was so honored to be part of an All-American cheerleading squad that participated in the ceremonies recognizing the 80th anniversary of the attack.
“It was pretty breathtaking being out there for such a big anniversary,” the Cheyenne South senior said. “I was honored to be picked for the event. Seeing people that survived that attack and being there for the ceremonies was really emotional.
“I’m really grateful I had the opportunity to perform for them.”
Varsity Spirit assembled a group of 600 cheerleaders to perform in Hawaii through a series of United Cheer Association camps. The group was part of the ceremonies commemorating the attack and performed during a parade Dec. 7.
There were more activities planned, but they had to be scrapped due to a record amount of rain that fell on the island earlier this month.
Robért soaked in the experience, including the historic aspect. She and her mother, South spirit coach Kim Robért, spent a great deal of time at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. They absorbed the information on the plaques, including seeing where one of the last living survivors of the attack was entombed.
The fact Allie was in Hawaii as an All-American cheerleader would catch those who knew her prior to her arrival at South off guard.
“I got a little choked up when she said she wanted to cheer in high school because she had shown zero interest in it before,” Kim said with a laugh. “I remember thinking, ‘Where did this come from all of a sudden?’
“It still surprises me that she started cheerleading and has reached this level. I know it surprises the assistant coaches who have been with me for a long time and were around her when she was a little girl.”
Kim Robért has spent her coaching career amassing state cheerleading championships.
Consciously or unconsciously, Allie avoided cheerleading growing up, opting for volleyball, basketball, softball, track and swimming. She also pursued music and basically anything other than cheerleading.
As a middle-schooler, Allie had her sights firmly set on focusing on swimming, and using the winter and spring sports seasons to stay in shape for swimming. She never envisioned herself doing a “pretty sport” like cheerleading.
However, a funny thing happened between eighth and ninth grades. Allie decided to dip her toe in cheerleading by attending a camp. She enjoyed it and tried out for Cheyenne East’s spirit squad.
She made the team, but then her father, Mark Robért’s health started to decline again. The family decided it was easier for the family for Allie to attend South, where Kim teaches. It made getting to and from before and after-school activities much easier.
Allie has since become a standout swimmer, and even was South’s starting second baseman during the first fastpitch softball season sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. She’s been an honor roll student and recognized for her work with a violin in the school orchestra.
Oh, and she’s helped the Bison add multiple cheerleading state titles to the school’s trophy case and earned all-state accolades along the way.
“I realized those other sports probably weren’t for me, and cheerleading offered a whole new set of challenges when it came to learning the skills,” Allie said.
She remembers struggling through her first practices and being so sore she had a hard time moving afterward. Allie watched her team’s upperclassmen and drew inspiration and a second wind from them.
“I remember seeing how hard upperclassmen like Tyson Bradley were always working out, always stunting and always working to get better,” Allie said. “It made me keep working hard because I saw what was possible. The upperclassmen on my first team were really good role models and inspired me to stick with it.”
Allie was one of 40 athletes who earned the All-American distinction and an invite to Hawaii through a United Cheerleaders Association Masters Camp in June in Estes Park, Colorado. That group of cheerleaders was part of a group of 600 from around the country who performed at ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The three-day Estes Park camp was a team camp, where high school squads learned ways to improve some of their more technical skills, like stunting, tumbling and flexibility. The teams were asked to learn a dance before they arrived in Estes. They also were asked to perform cheers from their regular routines during the course of the camp.
Each team had six athletes pulled aside for All-American tryouts based on how the camp coaches thought they did during the cheer and dance portions of the camp. The 40 All-Americans for the Pearl Harbor trip were culled from each team’s six standouts.
“There were teams there that were really advanced and had competed and done well at a national level, so I felt like getting picked was a huge accomplishment in itself,” Allie said.
This is actually the third time Allie has earned All-American honors from UCA and Varsity Spirit. She earned the opportunity to travel to London between her freshman and sophomore years, but Kim thought she was too young for that trip. She earned the nod again after her sophomore year, but the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated any possible trips.
Kim finds a particular sense of satisfaction in Allie’s All-American selections because the decisions are made by camp counselors, and she can’t be accused of wielding undue influence on the choices. Kim has heard those whispers when it comes to all-state honors and other awards.
“These recognitions are validation that she is truly talented,” Kim said.
Allie – who turns 18 in June – is currently in the midst of the college admission process. She has already been accepted to a handful of major universities based on her academic and musical talents. The girl who never expected to cheer in high school now hopes to continue the sport in college.
“I know how much this sport develops character and helps people pursue their passions,” Allie said. “It helps you develop teamwork and interpersonal skills. Hopefully, I’ll get the opportunity to keep growing from these experiences in college.”