CHEYENNE — Sometimes in life, the stars align properly at the right time.
For Cheyenne South senior football captain Aiden Weber, that moment happened about two months ago. Weber had always wanted to play college football, but after suffering a major injury during his senior year, it looked like that dream would never come to fruition.
That was until he got into contact with Chadron State College.
Thursday night, at the Cheyenne South library, Weber saw all his hard work, dedication and perseverance come to a crescendo, when he signed his nNational letter of intent to play college football for the Eagles.
“I didn’t think I was going to be able to touch the field again,” Weber said. “As soon as I heard about this, it changed my life forever.”
Weber came into South’s football season with high expectations. He was voted team captain and was given the honor of wearing the number 5, which represents the S on the side of South’s helmets. But just over seven minutes into his first game as a senior, Weber tore his ACL. This caused him to miss the entirety of his senior football and wrestling seasons.
Instead of moping around and taking time away from the team, Weber did the opposite. He continued to be around the team, helping out where he could. He continued to go to practice every day, and continued to support his team.
Weber’s serious injury caused more and more schools to bow out from recruiting him. This led to some frustration, but Weber never completely wavered from his goal.
“It would have been easy for him to be a ‘woe is me,’ kind of kid and that be his excuse forever,” South coach Eli Moody said. “He has been talking about (playing college football) since I got here. He was concerned, and frustrated, but he stuck with it.”
Eventually, he sent an email to Chadron, and was able to get in contact with its coaches. This led to some back and forth, but eventually, the line went cold. Then, in what Weber described as “out of the blue,” he received an offer from the Eagles.
It was at that point he knew where his future lay, despite having a few other offers on the table. But what really sealed the deal for him was the proximity to home and the fact that it is a NCAA Division II program.
“I have heard great things about their program,” Weber said. “They have a great academic system, and it is a great school. So, I looked into it, and I just knew this was the school I would go to.”
Weber said he is excited to be attending Chadron State in the fall and playing football again. He plans to study physical education and pursue a minor in coaching.
“I don’t even really have any words, because that is how excited I am,” Weber said. “I love the game of football, and I love being a part of it.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.