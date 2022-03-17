CHEYENNE – Alyssa Albaugh has earned varsity letters in both volleyball and basketball at Torrington High.
The sophomore has tried her hand at other spring sports, but none of them move her the way softball does.
That passion is what motivates her to load up in a car and spend 75 minutes driving to Cheyenne South’s softball practices. Albaugh has made the trip every day this week, and makes it multiple times per week once the season starts.
“My heart has always been all softball all the way,” she said. “I’ve never found anything else I’d rather do. I love my teams, and I love the sport.
“I didn’t know any of these girls before I came here last year, but it was so easy to make friends. I really love this team.”
Albaugh was the Bison’s fourth-leading hitter during the first girls fast-pitch softball season sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. She tallied eight hits – including two doubles and three triples – and drove in four runs as South went 2-10 on the year.
Albaugh was one of two Torrington talents suiting up for South last spring. Senior Michaela Moorehouse was a standout in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate, earning all-state honors.
The players are able to play for South because Torrington doesn’t have its own squad. The Bison also have one player from Burns this season, and have had athletes from Pine Bluffs express interest in wearing black and gold in the future.
Getting players from other schools is valuable for South for a few reasons.
First and foremost, they add experience and competition to a roster sorely lacking the former. Last year’s Bison squad had few players who continued playing competitively past elementary school, some who had continued to play recreationally and several who came out for the team because they were excited about being part of the history-making inaugural campaign.
The experienced players also helped their teammates understand the level they needed to rise to, Bison coach Curtis Quigley said.
“Those girls have a framework of what the game looks like and what practices are supposed to look like,” he said. “They helped a lot of other players get up to speed.
“The other thing I like about our players who come from out of town is that they’re committed. They love this sport, so that’s why they’re willing to invest so much time on the road and drive at least an hour each way just to come practice.”
The state’s softball squads open their second season Friday. South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East will host the Cheyenne Invitational at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex off Converse Avenue.
The field includes the Cheyenne schools’ East Conference rivals Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Laramie squaring off with Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Rock Springs. It will be the only real opportunity for East-West matchups prior to state in mid-May.
After this week, Albaugh and freshman Jadyn Wunder will only come to Cheyenne a few times per week. Between trips to the Capital City, they’ll do South’s practices in Torrington with a WHSAA-certified coach.
“We support and appreciate players like them coming here,” Quigley said. “I think there’s a perception sometimes that our players don’t like it because it’s more competition, and it could be taking playing time from them. I don’t think that’s the case.
“What I’m trying to teach the girls is that competition is what’s going to make them better. I want kids at those skill levels to know that if they want to play softball, we want them here, and we’re going to give them a fair opportunity.”
The windshield time is worth it for Albaugh, who also has played for Cheyenne-based club teams during the summer.
“This time here is important because everyone whose school has a team would have been ahead of me skill-wise because I wasn’t getting this time playing and practicing,” Albaugh said. “I am getting a lot more field time right now than I would have. That’s a big deal.”