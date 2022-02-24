CHEYENNE – Ellie Brewer found the type of environment she was hoping to find when scouting for a college.
When visiting Maine Maritime Academy last summer, Brewer knew she found that right fit. And on Wednesday, she signed to continue her swimming and academic career at MMA in Castine, Maine – a population of 1,320.
“I wanted a small town that I felt was very homey,” the Cheyenne South senior said. “I like that I know there’s one grocery store, there’s one gas station, and I won’t get lost trying to find them like I could in a big city.”
Brewer has spent her career as a main part of the South core. She’s leaving with five school records and has helped shape the team. She finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.34 and 10th in the 100 free (5:49.89) at November’s Class 4A state meet.
But with her high school career coming to an end and her college career starting later than she would hope, she still wanted that desire to work toward something. So, she joined track to help scratch that itch.
“After high school season ended there’s been this mental block of ‘I know I’m going to swim in college, but it feels so far away’ that it’s been kinda hard to want to get back in the water feeling like I’m not working toward anything,” she said. “So I’m excited to feel like I’m working toward something again.”
Academics was another big reason for Brewer’s choice. She will be studying marine biology and MMA provides the opportunity to gain a small vessel operations license, allowing her to pursue a career in marine mammal rehabilitation.
Those educational options aren’t available everywhere, and will the foundation for her going forward. Just as South played that role in getting here to that point, she said.
“Going to South gave me the best foundation for going on academically and everything else,” Brewer said. “I know that I would not be the person I am today without being here. I’m scared to go so far away, but I also know that I have such a good foundation and people here that love me will there for support.”
Hughes inks with Hastings College
It’s hard to imagine a more versatile player on the gridiron than Braeden Hughes.
During his career with the Bison, Hughes played virtually every skill position, making an impact everywhere on the field. Understanding and being able to develop in those different positions helped Hughes evolve overall as a player, he said.
“I feel like I’ve gathered more technique and skill playing other positions on how to become a better athlete in general,” said Hughes, who wants to pursue a career in construction. “All those years playing different positions is going to help me.”
However, Hughes will be committed to solely running back when he continues his career at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, where he signed to continue playing Wednesday evening.
He paced the Bison with 125 all-purpose yards per contest last fall. He also led the Bison in defensive points last season with 10.9 per game and was second on the team in tackles, while playing in just four games on defense, former Bison coach Dan Gallas said. Those efforts landed on this year’s Shrine Bowl roster.
“He’s so versatile and he picks up things quickly. He’s got a knack for the being around the football,” the coach said. “It would not surprise me in the least if he turned out to be a star at Hastings.”
The Bison struggled at times during Hughes’ career, winning just one game in the past two seasons, a win over Laramie which Hughes tossed the game-winning touchdown.
Battling through the adversity that came with football and overcoming a health condition that he was born with known as bilateral clubfoot is a prime example of Hughes’ character, Gallas said.
“He overcomes adversity all of the time. He has that desire to be an overcomer, to be an achiever, and he just continues to battle all the time,” Gallas said. “That’s just the type of person he is.”
Even playing on a struggling team, Hughes is glad he proved that a player can garner attention from colleges. It’s an impact he said he wants to leave on the program and its younger players.
“I think it gives them hope to know that just because a program is going through struggles, doesn’t mean that you won’t get the looks that are out there,” he said. “Because you never know who’s watching.”