CHEYENNE – Darby Downham ran cross-country during her freshman, sophomore and junior years at Cheyenne South.
She was a solid, but not great distance runner who used the sport as conditioning for the indoor track and field and soccer seasons.
“I enjoyed being around my teammates and coaches, but I never had the right mindset for cross-country,” Downham said. “I always thought, ‘Ugh, I have to go run’ instead of ‘I get to go run.’”
Those feelings led Downham to skip her final cross-country campaign. However, Downham didn’t spend the fall lounging. She was prompted to use her newfound downtime as an opportunity to make her final indoor and outdoor track seasons.
“My mom told me that if I wasn’t going to do cross-country that I had to find a personal trainer to work with or something like that,” Downham said. “She told me I wasn’t going to just lie around on my butt all fall.
“I probably would have done that. I’ve always been so busy, so I probably would have taken full advantage of that opportunity. But I’m glad that I found something else to do.”
That something else was traveling to Windsor, Colorado, to train at the Simple Speed Coach facility. Downham made the trip to Windsor twice per week from early August to late November. Her training sessions were geared toward improving her technique, starts and agility.
“I worked on form and things like rolling your hips so you’re not leaning back and losing speed when you run,” Downham said. “You need to drive all your force and work with gravity, instead of against it.
“The training really made me think about how I used to run and how I can run. Before, I was just running.”
She now says she can feel when her form is off and correct it.
Downham was motivated to put in the additional off-season training after having a stellar outdoor season as a junior. She was part of a state championship-winning 4x400 relay squad that was 7 for 7 in races last spring. Downham also took seventh in the 400 and qualified for the state meet in the 300 hurdles.
She was excited to start the indoor season, but was waylaid by an illness just before the first week of practice. The illness kept her from practicing her first week. That limited practice kept her from competing at the season’s first meet.
She split first in the 55-meter dash and took second in the 400 at Cheyenne Central’s Kevin Salverson Invitational. She followed that with a third-place showing in the 400 at the 307 Invite in Laramie. Her time of 1 minute, 5.40 seconds at that meet is a lifetime best indoors.
“It’s so hard to tell how that training helped her with her coming off being sick,” Steele said at the Salverson meet Jan. 22. “She struggled breathing early on, but that has been less and less of a struggle each practice. She has started to look more like a fluid runner the past few days.
“She is very mechanically sound. She is exploding out of the starting blocks way better.”
Downham realized her potential in track, and has worked hard to hone it. That’s made her a strong sprinter, Steele said.
“She has so much natural ability and is so competitive,” he said. “If you’re working to beat (Downham), you’re going to have to hurt and work extremely hard to do it.”
