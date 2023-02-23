Cheyenne South logo gold.jpg

CHEYENNE — Hannah Soden isn’t entirely sure what she’ll feel when the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls wrestling state tournament starts this morning in Casper.

Primarily, it’s because the Cheyenne South senior never expected to be in the position she’s in.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus