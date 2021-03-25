CHEYENNE – When Braeden Hughes was born, it was likely he might never be able to walk, let alone play sports.
Hughes was born with bilateral clubfoot in both feet, a rare condition that causes the foot to be twisted out of shape.
“When I was born, my feet were pretty much backward, and I was never supposed to run or walk,” Hughes said. “My achilles tendons are actually cut and tied in knots right now.”
The condition required four surgeries and a lot of time with his feet spent in casts. He was unable to walk efficiently until he was 5 years old, which was when his last surgery took place. He was undergoing surgery the year he was supposed to start kindergarten, which forced him to start school a year late.
There was also a brace he had to wear that kept his feet in place, similar to a snowboard. There isn’t too much he remembers about going through it all, but one thing that is tough to forget is the pain it caused.
“I had to stay in a lot of different shoes that terribly hurt the feet,” he said. “… It hurt, I remember that, that’s for sure.”
At the age of seven, Hughes was fully recovered.
Surgeries and pain aside, the Cheyenne South junior has overcome the odds and will be a key piece for the Bison on the soccer field this season. A two-year starting quarterback and punter for the Bison, Hughes is used to being on the turf in shoulder pads and a helmet. This is the first season he’s been a part of competitive soccer.
However, just a few weeks into the season, Hughes has already proven that he belongs on the soccer field and has made the transition from football to soccer seem easy.
“He’s such a coachable kid,” Bison coach Jeremy Francis said. “We can take an athlete and we can teach them soccer, but not that quick. He’s picked things up really fast.”
But Hughes has more than just an ability to adapt to the game quickly. He has also established himself as a leader, even without the Bison having played a game yet.
“He came in and brought this leadership to the team,” Francis said. “We were a little concerned because we lost 11 seniors last year … we kind of thought he would blend in a little bit because he’s not a person who’s going to yell at somebody or anything like that, but he leads by his actions, and he outworks everybody.”
While Hughes says speed is the primary thing he’s bringing to the team, Francis also adds that Hughes is giving the Bison a utility option, and that he’ll be able to play anywhere on the field.
That speed has lured Hughes to compete on the track in previous years, but he finally decided to give soccer a shot, which he also credits his father for persuading him to do.
With the issues he has overcome, Hughes was unable to start consistently playing sports until he was in seventh grade. Now, he’s making a difference for South in multiple sports.
“You just have to keep striving. Nothing will hold you back as long as you put your mind to it,” Hughes said. “Just keep moving.”