CHEYENNE – Athletes saying they want to play aggressively and with confidence is one thing. Doing it is another.
Through the first three games this season, Cheyenne South safeties Matt Rivera and Damien Pino have done just that.
Rivera is tied for second in Class 4A defensive points per game at 18.3. Pino is tied for eighth at 16.3. Both players are putting up those numbers after moving from outside linebacker to the Bison’s safety spots.
“You’d have a hard time watching film and finding a play where one of them isn’t in the vicinity of the football,” first-year South coach Eli Moody said. “They’re flying around sideline to sideline and making plays.”
The defensive points system used by the state statistician gives a certain number of points for solo tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions, blocked kicks and other defensive stats. While it can be a good way to measure a defensive player’s impact on the game, critics say it favors players from bad offensive teams because they have more opportunities to accumulate stats.
Moody said he understands that perspective, but says Rivera and Pino aren’t benefitting from a South offense that’s ranked last in the 10-team 4A classification in total offense.
“Our offense was on the field more against Kelly Walsh than it was on the field in the first two weeks, and those two were still out there making plays,” the coach said, referencing the Bison’s 17-7 loss Sept. 9 in Casper.
The 29 tackles Rivera has posted are already more than he had all last season (25). He also has two tackles for loss and an interception.
“I made it a goal to play confident and fly around the field,” the senior said. “My sophomore year, I was iffy. Last year, I kind of found that confidence. I know what I’m doing, and I go out and do it.
“You have to shut out the second thoughts and go out and do what you need to do.”
Rivera’s knowledge of South’s defense helps him be a leader, Pino said.
“We play a lot alike, and I really look up to him on the football field,” the junior said. “He’s smart, he’s a really good teammate and a leader. He teaches me a lot.
“When I do something wrong, he’ll correct it. He won’t yell at me or bash me. He’ll give me good feedback so I can do it right the next time.”
Pino posted just five tackles last fall, but already has 26 stops and an interception.
“I get my adrenaline going, and then I’m not scared of anyone, even if they’re a lot bigger than me,” Pino said. “I’ve always been that way when I’m on the field.”
Rivera describes Pino as a playmaker.
“He had a good head on his shoulders and has good tackling form,” he said.
Learning how to tackle as linebackers has helped Rivera and Pino in their new roles. The move to the secondary has meant learning coverage responsibilities.
“I’ve had to work on my coverage quite a bit,” Pino said. “It’s a lot different dropping back in coverage, instead of moving up like a linebacker. I felt pretty comfortable with it after a couple weeks.”
Rivera and Pino have made the move look relatively seamless, Moody said.
“They’re two of the better athletes on our team, and have linebacker in their background,” the coach said. “They’ve been solid tacklers, and we thought they could be a good safety net in the back. They have good football IQs, and they’re not going to miss many tackles.
“They’ve picked it up a lot faster than they give themselves credit for.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.