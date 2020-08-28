Kaidin Mondle thought he merely strained ligaments in his left knee at the football camp Cheyenne South attended early last summer.
He continued his normal level of activity, hoping the pain in his leg would subside within a week. Instead, the pain only got worse.
An MRI showed that Mondle had damaged some of the cartilage in his knee.
That wasn’t ideal, but he was told he could have surgery to repair the damage, go through physical therapy and be close to healthy by the time the Bison started two-a-days in August.
However, the surgery changed the course of his entire season. Doctors found that he actually partially tore the patellar tendon in that leg, an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the campaign.
“I was supposed to go in for a 30-minute surgery and be ready to go for practice in August,” Mondle said Wednesday. “But I woke up and my leg was mummy wrapped.
“Instead of just going in there, cleaning some stuff up and smoothing some things out, they found that tear and had to fix it.”
Mondle is fully healthy now, and will be South’s starting center when it opens the season at 6 tonight at Casper Kelly Walsh.
Mondle hoped to be in the starting lineup last season after getting a taste for varsity action during his sophomore year.
Even though his first serious injury kept him off the field, Mondle was a fixture at South’s practices and video study sessions. He benefitted from continuing to be around the team.
“I know this entire offense now,” Mondle said. “I really learned what the running backs are supposed to do, and where the holes are supposed to be. I knew I could learn, no matter if I was on the field or not.
“I have a lot better understanding for how the holes are supposed to open up if we do different things. I know I have to do my job and help other people.”
Mondle has done some good things during the first three weeks of practice this month, South coach Dan Gallas said.
“We’re happy to have him back,” Gallas said. “He has been working really hard and doing his best to get himself ready to play. We’re going to have to give him a little bit of a break on defense, but that will allow us to get some other kids schooled up on that side of the ball.”
Most of the skills Mondle developed over his career are still visible, but there has been some rust to knock off.
“I had to rebuild some muscle memory after not playing for a year,” he said. “It wasn’t just like riding a bike, where you hop back on and go right to it. The first few days of practice were definitely a learning experience.”
While this is Mondle’s first season as a starter on the football field, it’s not his first starting in varsity level competition. He also is a goaltender for the Cheyenne Capitals under-18 hockey team. Both positions come with pressure.
“I’d say there’s more pressure being a goalie,” the 5-foot-11 Mondle said. “That position is a lot more about you and what you do, and you’re a little separated from the team because you’re the only guy who has that role.
“Out here in football, you’re working with the other guys a little bit more. It’s a lot more about ‘We’ve got this,’ instead of ‘Oh, crap, they’ve got a breakaway.’”
There are skills that translate between Mondle’s role on the field and his duties on the ice.
“Quickness and footwork are the biggest things,” said Mondle, who has a 4.15 weighted grade-point average and hopes to play football in college. “You’re getting low and going side to side.
“And you also have to have good hand-eye coordination when you’re driving into people on the field or catching a puck. There are a lot of similar skills.”