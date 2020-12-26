CHEYENNE – Chad DeBruyn turned to Jaya Brown when Wheatland nearly cut Cheyenne South’s 21-point lead in half Dec. 19.
The Lady Bison coach didn’t want to put any of his starters back into the contest. They had all 10 of their seniors suited up for Senior Night, and he wanted to get the group as much playing time as possible. He also didn’t want to see the Bulldogs spoil the festivities.
That’s where Brown comes in.
“(Wheatland) started using that press, forcing some turnovers and getting some buckets, so I had to get her back into the game to break the press and help us close it out,” DeBruyn said. “She is such a good ball-handler that it’s really hard to press her. When she’s in the game, we’re fine handling pressure.
“She is so solid that she is a calming presence.”
Brown and the Bison closed out Wheatland for a 53-40 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
That South relies on Brown to break the press comes as no surprise to anyone who has watched her during her previous three seasons as a varsity starter. The 5-foot-5 point guard is quick and dribbles the ball so well it appears as if she has it on a string.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a kid with better handles,” said DeBruyn, who is in his 24th year as a coach.
Brown didn’t come by her handles overnight.
“That’s always been the best part of my game,” Brown said. “I always had a ball in my hand growing up. When I was in elementary school, I was constantly dribbling the ball.”
Brown scored 12 points against Wheatland, which was her first action of the season. She has averaged 4.3 points across 69 career games at South. Brown averaged a career-best 5.1 points to help the Bison go 8-16 last winter.
She is capable of scoring, but Brown is just as happy to run South’s offense and set her teammates up for baskets. Senior Calysta Martinez – the Bison’s leading scorer – describes Brown as unselfish and a true point guard.
“I’m OK with just running everything and getting other people going,” Brown said. “But I still have to be an offensive threat. I try to always been an offensive threat, if that’s what our team needs from me that game.”
Although Brown is the epitome of a point guard, this could be a breakout year for her as a scorer.
“She can shoot the ball pretty well,” DeBruyn said. “She didn’t even look for her shots last year, but she seems to be looking for them more this year. If she is square up and has time and space, she can knock shots down.”