CHEYENNE – LeeAndre Ray admitted he had never lifted any weights for the better part of his high school career.
That changed following last season when he realized getting bigger and stronger was only going to help him reach his full potential on the basketball court. Eight months later, the Cheyenne South senior has put on 30 pounds and has already noticed the impact of his added size.
“I’ve taken my work ethic to a different level,” he said. “I’ve stayed in the gym constantly, and I’ve been lifting weights. I’ve never really picked up a weight all of high school. I started figuring some stuff out and what I can do to take my game to the next level.”
Ray is part of a deep, experienced Bison roster that returns four starters from last season’s team. He’ll be a key piece on a squad that expects to make a lot of noise this season.
The 6-foot-1 guard struggled with consistency at times last winter. He said he knew that was one of the things he needed to clean up going into this season. Bison coach Jeff Bailey said he’s seen Ray put everything together to fix that issue.
“The biggest thing is he’s got to be more consistent,” Bailey said. “And he’s starting to fully understand that he can play at a certain level consistently. It starts mostly on the defensive side – if he’s working hard on defense, I tend to see that translate to good things offensively.
“It’s kind of a mindset thing, and it starts there, but as long as he can keep that in practice, it’ll carry into games.”
That trend could be even more evident as Ray hopes to take that next step defensively. He’s been able to use his strength to keep ball-handlers in front of him, something that wasn’t always possible last year.
“My defense has increased drastically from last year because I can guard guys heavier than me with the strength I’ve accumulated,” he said. “I had struggled with that, it was a weakness. I would get scored on a lot because of my size and my frame. It’s helped me become a better two-way guard.”
Ray averaged a team-high 2.2 assists per game last season to go with 11.4 points. While he has been able to get to the basket in the past, he said he believes he’ll be able to finish better at the rim. With a better offensive understanding he’s developed, all of the pieces are there.
It’s another attribute to becoming a complete guard.
“He has a lot tools offensively. I don’t know if there are many guys who will be able to stay in front of him,” Bailey said. “His instincts are even better now, and he has a better idea of when to score and when to get guys the ball.”
One of those guys that’ll benefit from Ray’s ability to drive and dish is big man Maurie Alexander. Alexander has seen a shift in Ray’s mentality on the court throughout their years together. Most noticeably has been his confidence.
With the varsity experience comes confidence, and that’s been on display heading into their final campaign with South.
“He’s become more vocal, and his confidence has grown so much,” Alexander said. “From sophomore to junior year to now, you can just see how his confidence has grown.”
Ray spent his summer playing with a Colorado-based AAU squad that he said helped his game develop even more against quality competition around the country.
Now, he’ll look to build on that and help the Bison get to their first state tournament since 2016.
“This is his time to shine, if there ever is a time,” Bailey said.