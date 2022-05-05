CHEYENNE – A chance encounter on a flight home from a national academic event helped Cheyenne South senior Allie Robért solidify her college choice.
Robért was weighing attending Vanderbilt or the University of Wyoming when she struck up a conversation with a woman who also was flying from Atlanta, where Robért had attended the national DECA competition.
“We talked the whole 3.5 hours about the pros and cons of each school and what I wanted from the school and when I graduate,” Robért said. “In the end, UW had everything I was looking for.”
That included a financial aid package that would allow her to graduate debt-free, the opportunity to study business and minor in music and a spot on the school’s cheerleading squad. Robért earned the latter through a tryout last month. She signed her letter of commitment to UW’s cheer program at a ceremony in South’s auditorium Tuesday evening.
“It was disappointing to leave Vanderbilt behind,” she said. “It’s been a dream I’ve been working toward since my freshman year, but I didn’t get much financial aid there, and would have had to take out $50,000 per year in student loans without much opportunity to get more scholarships or financial aid.”
Robért’s mother, Kim, was South’s cheer coach until she retired this spring. However, Allie had never given much thought to cheering in high school prior to the summer before her freshman year. Once she started cheering, Allie expected to leave her pompoms in high school. That changed in the summer before her junior year.
“I always told people college would be strictly academic, and maybe music, if I was lucky enough to study that further,” said Robért, who plays the violin in her school orchestra and with the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra. “During COVID, I did a lot of personal development, which included physical strength, mental wellness and also pushing myself to improve my tumbling skills.
“I learned it was a lot easier to do a back tuck than I thought it was. I started to work more on my running tumbling, my strength and standing tumbling. The idea of cheering in college became a lot more appealing and possible the harder I worked.”
Robért is considering a career in marketing or public relations.
Downham inks with Western Colorado
Darby Downham wasn’t sure she wanted to run in college, but the success and fun she had as part of South’s indoor track team during her junior year changed her mind. Visiting Western Colorado University’s Gunnison campus only solidified her change of heart.
“It’s in the mountains and close to some ski resorts, which is a bonus, because I love snowboarding,” Downham said. “I really liked the coach because she was super welcoming and will work with you on anything you need to do.
“She understood how tight money is and told us she’d help me find other scholarships if the athletic scholarship wasn’t enough.”
Downham will run hurdles for the NCAA Division II Mountaineers. It’s an event Western Colorado coach Lindsey Grasmick is quite familiar with.
“She was a hurdler, so having a coach who knows that event, what I’m doing and where I’m coming from will be really helpful,” Downham said.
Downham won the 400-meter dash title at this winter’s state indoor meet. She also placed sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
Downham was part of a state championship-winning 4x400-meter relay squad that was 7 for 7 in races last spring. She also placed seventh in the 400 and qualified for the state meet in the 300 hurdles.
A stress fracture in her right foot has sidelined Downham for the remainder of this spring. It’s disappointing, but not heartbreaking, like it could have been.
“I understand why people say they’re sad for me, but I’ve become OK with it,” said Downham, who is leaning toward studying museum curation and art history. “Nothing is riding on me doing well this season. I know where I’m going, and I still have four more years to compete.”
Garcia signs with Lake Region State
Lake Region State College is a two-year school close to the Canadian border. Aubrianna Garcia knows it’s quite a distance from Cheyenne, but that doesn’t worry the softball standout.
“The girls there made it seem like a home away from home,” she said. “I felt like it was going to be really comfortable.”
Garcia – a catcher and third baseman – is the third Cheyenne product to ink with the Royals, joining Cheyenne Central’s Taylor Gebhart and Cheyenne East’s Ella Neider.
Garcia posted a .387 batting average to earn second team All-East Conference honors during her junior campaign. She is once again leading South with a .429 average (12 of 28) with four doubles, two triples and eight RBI.
Garcia expects to catch at Lake Region, which is the position she most enjoys.
“I like taking charge, and you’re the only person on the field who can see the whole field,” Garcia said. “I personally like the leadership role of it.”
Garcia will study psychology with the goal of becoming a youth or family counselor.
Lesh headed to Coffeyville
Kayla Lesh had a handful of scholarship opportunities she liked, but none stood out more than Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College.
“As soon as we toured the campus, met the coach and learned what the coach’s expectations were, I knew I wanted to be there,” said Lesh, who visited the school in February. “She told us about the atmosphere of the campus. I just felt like it was calling to me.”
Coffeyville is an 11-hour drive from Cheyenne, which Lesh also found appealing. Not because she’ll be far from her family, but because of the opportunities it affords her.
“Being that far away from family is going to be hard, but I’m very excited about meeting a bunch of new people and experiencing a lot of new things,” Lesh said. “I’m also really looking forward to competing at the next level.”
Lesh was a four-year varsity player for the Bison, and played all six rotations during three of those campaigns. She expects to play in the front row at Coffeyville.
“The coach said she reached out to me because she saw that I’m a very versatile, all-around player that could pass and hit in all positions,” said Lesh, who wants to become a dental hygienist. “I’m a left-hander, so playing right side fits me the best, but the coach told me I also could play outside or in the middle.”