CHEYENNE — Robert Campbell has wanted to play college football since he was in elementary school, but the Cheyenne South senior didn’t think it was possible.
“I grew up on the south side playing for the Junior Bison, and I know the south side and South High really get looked down upon,” he said. “We haven’t had a lot of success as a team. I didn’t think this was possible for guys who played at South, but I really want to break barriers.”
Campbell signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Montana Western on Tuesday afternoon. He hopes to be a source of inspiration for current and future Bison.
“I want to show other guys you can play here and go on to play in college and get an education,” Campbell said.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder posted 61 tackles (26 solo and five for loss), two fumble recoveries and an interception this season. He had 29 tackles (13 solo and four for loss) as a junior before a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely.
“He’s one of those kids you have to turn off the lights in the weight room and kick him out of there,” South coach Eli Moody said. “He’s a hard worker, gets after everything he does, plays really hard-nosed and really sets a good example for his teammates.
“He’s undersized, but he doesn’t back down from any challenge. He had the flu when we played (Cheyenne) East, and he’d come off the field to get sick and then go right back in.”
Campbell was a second team all-state selection as an offensive lineman this past fall. He hadn’t played the position in years, but moved back to the line after a teammate suffered an injury during summer camp. There were a few nuances he had to reacquaint himself with, but he said most of it came back to him quickly.
“If linebacker doesn’t work out, I’m open to moving to the line,” Campbell said. “Playing line worked well for me this year, and I’m willing to do whatever Western asks me to do.”
Bison assistant Curtis Quigley played at Montana Western, and helped connect Campbell with Bulldogs coach Ryan Nourse. Campbell was able to take a virtual tour of the campus in Dillon, Montana, and was sold on the school and its football program.
“They told me they liked my character and the way I progressed through high school,” Campbell said. “It’s a pretty small town without a lot of distractions, and I think that’s going to be good for me. The mountain scenery can’t be beat, and I’m really excited to get up there and start working.”
Campbell plans on studying physical education at Montana Western, hoping to connect with students the way his teachers and coaches have.
“I want to give other kids the chances my coaches gave me. I think that would be amazing,” he said.
