Robert Campbell and Isaiah Hernandez

Cheyenne South senior Robert Campbell (55) passes by senior Isaiah Hernandez (7) during a football game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

CHEYENNE — Robert Campbell has wanted to play college football since he was in elementary school, but the Cheyenne South senior didn’t think it was possible.

“I grew up on the south side playing for the Junior Bison, and I know the south side and South High really get looked down upon,” he said. “We haven’t had a lot of success as a team. I didn’t think this was possible for guys who played at South, but I really want to break barriers.”


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

