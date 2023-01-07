CHEYENNE – With time winding down in regulation, Cheyenne South needed someone to step up if it was to avoid falling for a seventh time on the season.
It got two players to complete this task, as senior Jonathan Strong and junior Caden Hart took over the game late to help South complete a second-half comeback and knock off Green River 71-69 in overtime.
“It feels amazing to get this win,” Strong said. “We worked as a team, and this was a team win. I love it.”
The game started off in South’s favor. Aided by 12 first-quarter points by senior Robert Pountney, the Bison jumped out to a 21-19 lead to end the first quarter.
But things quickly went wrong in the second quarter, when South was outscored 18-8 and fell behind 37-29 heading into the break. The Bison went through a long stretch where they were unable to find the bottom of the net, and only scored three points through the first four minutes of the quarter.
Both teams came out firing to begin the second half. Midway through the quarter, Green River jumped out to a 12-point lead and had all the momentum in the game.
But thanks to a big effort by Caden Hart, who finished the third quarter with nine points, South managed to cut the lead to seven heading into the final frame.
South continued to claw its way back into the game, but Green River matched it at every turn and led 58-53 with just over two minutes left in the game.
It was at this point that the Wolves went ice cold from the field and South made its run. After one made free throw, Hart scored a running layup to get the Bison within three. After the Bison turned the ball over just over 90 seconds left in the game, Hart made a heads-up play, bouncing a loose ball off the foot of Green River’s Xander Lindsey, to give the Bison the ball back.
On the next possession, Hart found himself at the top of the key with 85 seconds left in the game. He calmly put up a 3-pointer, and the ball found the net to tie the game 58-58.
Green River immediately responded on its next possession with a layup from Adrian Ruiz. South made a free throw with one minute left to cut the lead back down to one. The Bison were forced to foul on the Wolves next two possessions, but Green River missed all four free throws to give South life.
The ball found its way into the hands of Strong with 41 seconds left just shy of half court, and the senior took over from there. He drove the lane and laid up a shot that went in, giving South its first lead since the end of the first quarter.
“I just wanted to score,” Strong said. “If it wasn’t for my teammates, I probably wouldn’t have gotten that bucket. They just created space for me and allowed me to get to the rim.”
Green River turned the ball over on its ensuing possession, and all South needed to do was make its free throws.
But the Bison struggled with free throws all night long, and Dylan Willmarth missed both the ensuing free throws. However, Strong came up with a huge offensive rebound and was sent to the line. He made both and with 10 seconds left, South led a three-point lead.
But Green River’s Caleb Lake knocked down a three with 0.8 seconds left in the game to send it to overtime.
The two players continued to take over the game again in the extra period. After Gabe Hernandez got the team going with three consecutive points, Strong scored on a put-back to give South a 68-66 lead. After missing his first free throw opportunity, Hart knocked down the final three to give South a 71-67 lead.
Green River scored on a layup with less than five seconds left, but it was not enough. Time ran out as South was inbounding the ball, and the Bison picked up their second win of the season.
Throughout the second half, the Bison showed a ton of fight, grit and determination to comeback and win the game.
“It’s just a bunch of guys that are resilient and want to win,” South coach Chad DeBruyn said. “It’s our first year together, and I think they are starting to trust us and buy in. We are just going to get better from here on out.”
While Strong did not have the best three quarters, he came alive when his team needed him. Outside of his scoring, he played great defense and rebounded exceptionally well.
Hart, who came into the game averaging just 4.3 points per game, put together a standout effort in the second half to help keep South in the game. The junior finished with a team-high 22-points.
“I told him before the game to just take care of the ball,” DeBruyn said. “When he can go up and score like that and take care of the ball, I will take it.”
SOUTH 71, GREEN RIVER 69
Cheyenne South...... 21 8 17 17 8 – 71
Green River…… 19 18 16 10 6 69
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 10, Pountney 14, Strong 10, Haggberg 8, Parsons 2, Weber 3, Hart 22, Willmarth 2.
Green River: Ivie 8, Lake 9, Ruiz 5, C. Lake 8, Lindsey 3, Wilson 12, Archibald 17, Mitchel 7, Keelin 0.