CHEYENNE — Last season, Thunder Basin’s offense was powered by a dangerous passing attack that was nearly the best in the state.
Friday night, Cheyenne South was reminded of how dominant the Bolts’ offense can be. Thunder Basin put up 216 yards on the ground and 94 yards through the air in the first half. Its defense pitched a shutout in the second half, handing South a 56-10 loss.
“Their offense is really aggressive,” South senior Noah Haggberg said. “They get to (the linebackers), and they get deep in their line. They are just really aggressive with the ball.”
Thunder Basin opened the game by capitalizing on excellent field position. The Bolts scored on all three of their opening possessions, with two of them coming from inside the Bison 35-yard line.
Missed tackles and misalignments were big issues for the Bison in the first half on the defensive side. It allowed the Bolts to break off seven runs of 15 or more yards.
“We need to get out of our own way,” South coach Eli Moody said. “We were in the right spot and missing tackles, or ducking our head so we couldn’t see what’s going on. It’s a lot of stuff we need to clean up on ourselves.”
While South’s first game of the 2023 season is one they will want to move past quickly, the Bison still had a few plays in the game to hang their hats on.
On their third drive of the game, Osayas Garcia connected with Gabe Hernandez for a 75-yard score.
Hernandez ran right by the starting corner for Thunder Basin and ran into the end zone untouched.
After falling down 41-7 with under two minutes remaining in the half, the Bison executed an excellent two-minute drive to get themselves into field goal range. Keelen Andersen converted on a school-record 53-yard field goal.
The Bison managed to carry that momentum into the second half, where they marched down the field to begin the third quarter.
“(Those two moments) were big,” Moody said. “It gave us a boost going into (the second half). On film, the kids are going to see that there is good. We were moving the ball, and we had momentum at times. We just have to finish it.”
One of the big improvements South appears to have made is in its passing game. Garcia connected with six different receivers on 9-of-17 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown. While it wasn’t perfect at times, chemistry is starting to develop in the passing game for the Bison.
“We’ve really tried to work on our passing game all summer,” said Haggberg, who caught four passes for 50 yards. “We just worked on exploiting defenses with our passing game.
“It has changed a lot. It might not seem like it, but I think it definitely has.”
THUNDER BASIN 56, SOUTH 10
Cheyenne South…… 7 3 0 0 — 10
Thunder Basin…… 21 20 13 2 — 56
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
TBHS: Hatzelbuhler, 15 rush (Kaplan kick), 10:00
TBHS: Hatzelbuhler, 1 rush (Kaplan), 8:14
TBHS: Catlin 2 pass from Agular (Kaplan), 4:39
CS: G. Hernandez 75 pass from Garcia (Potter), 2:26
Second Quarter
TBHS: Scalise, 9 run (PAT missed), 11:55
TBHS: Wood 16 pass from Aguilar (Kaplan), 6:12
TBHS: Wagner 6 pass from Aguilar (Kaplan), 1:58
CS: Andersen, 53 kick, 0:08
Third Quarter
TBHS: Scalise 37 pass from Aguilar (Kaplan), 3:58
TBHS: Hudson, 4 run (PAT missed), 0:56
Fourth Quarter
TBHS: South, safety, 5:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne South: O. Garcia 11-36, G. Hernandez 1-1, D. Pino 7-(minus-22), N. Haggberg 2-1, D. Wilmarth 1-(minus-2), M. Mendoza 1-2. Thunder Basin: A. Agular 7-88, P Hatzelbuhler 9-106, C. Catlin 1-9, J. Rose 3-29, J. Bouzis 1-10, W. Black 1-4, H. Hudson 1-4.
Passing
Cheyenne South: O. Garcia 9-17 164, D. Wilmarth 1-8-1 21. Thunder Basin: A. Aguilar, 12-16 171.
Receiving
Cheyenne South: Barton 1-3, Hernandez 1-75, Haggberg 4-50, Downham 2-36, Pino 1-8, McNeil 1-13. Thunder Basin: 3-30, W. Black 1-7, L. Scalise 4- 74, C. Catlin 1-2, A. Avilla 1-25, Hatzelbuhler 1-17, Wold 1-16.
