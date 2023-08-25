Gabe Hernandez, Blake Sims and Cameron Pilcher
Cheyenne South senior Gabe Hernandez (10) runs the ball under pressure from Thunder Basin senior Blake Sims (84) and junior Cameron Pilcher (20) during a football game at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Last season, Thunder Basin’s offense was powered by a dangerous passing attack that was nearly the best in the state.

Friday night, Cheyenne South was reminded of how dominant the Bolts’ offense can be. Thunder Basin put up 216 yards on the ground and 94 yards through the air in the first half. Its defense pitched a shutout in the second half, handing South a 56-10 loss.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

