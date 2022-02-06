CHEYENNE – Entering Saturday’s matchup with Thunder Basin, Cheyenne South knew to expect a barrage of shots from the outside.
The top-ranked Bolts thrive off the 3 ball and average 27 attempts per game. On Saturday, they made 11, including six from McKale Holte while building and maintaining their advantage through the second half to pull away with a 62-48 win.
“I thought we could hang with them because of our length and quickness and I thought our guys did a good job defensively for most of the game,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “But leave them open for a split second, they’re going to make a shot. … They’re patient enough to wait for a breakdown defensively.”
The first quarter saw seven lead changes and two ties as the Bison had an answer for the five triples the Bolts made during the first frame. South went on a small run to take a 17-16 lead late in the first quarter but Deegan Williams answered with a deep 3-pointer at the end of the quarter giving the Bolts the advantage going into the second.
They would trailed again.
Jeramiah Moyte knotted the score to start the second period but Holte buried his fourth 3 of the game to put the visiting team ahead 22-19, giving his team the lead for good. South’s leading scorer and rebounder Maurie Alexander was called for his second foul with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. He didn’t get back on the floor until midway through the second, and was quickly called for his third foul.
Without Alexander in the game, the Bison didn’t control the boards like they could while he was on the court.
“We were in the mindset of stopping Deegan and he hit that big shot and we just didn’t have much of an answer for it,” South senior Marcus Manzanares said. “The biggest thing, though, was us getting in foul trouble early.”
Thunder Basin (13-3 overall, 3-1 Class 4A East Conference) used an 8-2 run to build on its lead before taking a 34-26 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, the Bison went into a zone defense and tried to limit some penetration Thunder Basin and Williams were using to get open looks. It didn’t alter the Bolts’ ability and they continued to drive and dish out.
“We contested well, but we could contest better,” Manzanares said. “Their penetration was just bringing two or three guys to one player and was opening up the floor for everyone else to hit a shot … if they’re going to shoot it without us stepping up to our potential (defensively), they’re going to hit shots. And that’s what happened today.”
Williams converted a 3-point play to give the Bolts a 42-31 lead midway through the third quarter, and they never relinquished their double-digit lead after that. South held the Bolts to just 10 points in the fourth quarter, but could never get over that hump to make a late run because of some critical turnovers down the stretch.
“I hadn’t seen turnovers like that all year and it was just trying to dribble into a set defense or into a double team,” Bailey said. “Thunder Basin is going to make you pay for those careless turnovers and they were able to take advantage.”
Manzanares paced the Bison (8-7, 1-3) with 17 points and Moyte added 12. Holte scored 24 for the Bolts while Williams finished with 19.
THUNDER BASIN 62, SOUTH 48
Thunder Basin……. 19 15 18 10 – 62
Cheyenne South…. 17 9 13 9 – 48
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 19, Ayers 3, LaFromboise 6, Baker 10, Holte 24.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 2, Jo. Moyte 2, Ray 8, Je. Moyte 12, Alexander 5, Manzanares 17, Fisher 0, Poutney 0, Hart 2.