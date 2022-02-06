CHEYENNE – After keeping the game within reach during the first quarter, the Cheyenne South girls fell victim to a second quarter surge from Thunder Basin on Saturday afternoon.
The third-ranked Lady Bolts outscored South 14-3 in the first quarter, but went on to outscore them 30-0 in the second during a 67-14 win. After scoring 44 points Friday, the Lady Bison had open looks Saturday, but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
“We just didn’t put the ball in the hole,” first-year South coach Brodie Epler said. “At times, we were almost intimated by their size, their skill, and their athleticism.”
Thunder Basin opened the contest with a 7-0 run after Laney McCarty was fouled on a 3-point shot and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line with 4 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the period.
The Bolts applied full-court pressure throughout the first period, and South didn’t struggle to break the press, but instead struggled when getting into the half-court. The Bison saw some decent looks after breaking the press, but again, couldn’t get their shots to fall. With 2:43 left in the half, Janiah Wright got the Bison on the board by going 1 for 2 from the charity stripe. Amya Smith got the Bison’s only other points of the half with a basket just before the end of the quarter and the Bolts held the 11-point lead after the first.
South went 1 for 20 from the field in the first eight minutes.
“We broke the press, but didn’t capitalize on the press because we didn’t get a bucket,” Epler said. “You’re not going to be in games if you’re 1 for 20, but getting 20 shots was positive. We’ve been working on ways for our offense to be more effective and we saw more of that.”
South forced four turnovers in the first quarter, but failed to take advantage of any of them. The Bison only turned the ball over five times in the first quarter, but started the second with a quick three turnovers through the first 2:40 of the period. The Bolts went on to force 13 turnovers in the first half.
Offensive rebounds plagued the Bison in the second quarter, which is where the Bolts found most of their offensive success.
“We just need to focus on boxing out better than we did,” Smith said. “They were getting some offensive rebounds over us, but we can’t let that get to us. We just have to play through it.”
The lid remained on the basket for South in the third frame as Thunder Basin pulled away to improve to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in Class 4A East Conference while the Bison fell to 0-15 and 0-5.
“The girls are still battling and so proud of them,” Epler said. “But overall, (Friday) was probably our best game, especially offensively. So we’re going to focus on that one and put this in the back of our memory.”
THUNDER BASIN 67, SOUTH 14
Thunder Basin…............…… 14 30 8 15 – 67
Cheyenne South….............…. 3 0 2 9 – 14
Thunder Basin: Solem 5, McCarty 10, Mendoza 6, Pilon 11, Spelts 14, Williams 5, Cox 6, Carlson 6, Westbrook 4.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 5, Brennan 0, Smith 5, Williams 4, Garcia 0, K. VanTassell 0, Montgomery 0, Haggberg 0.