CHEYENNE – On Friday, Cheyenne South volleyball coach Cherisa Applehunt saw a team playing fearlessly and aggressive.
On Saturday, Applehunt’s Bison were timid and tight. The result was a season-ending 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 loss to Campbell County in the Class 4A East Regional tournament.
“We played like we were afraid to lose,” Applehunt said. “We came out against Thunder Basin and played like we had nothing to lose. Our athletes were hitting the ball well, we were passing, and we were serving well.
“We played this match like we were afraid to make errors. We were a different team than we were Friday. We could have stepped up and swung harder, blocked better and played better defense.”
Campbell County used an 11-1 run to take control of the opening game with a 13-4 lead. The Camels stretched that advantage to 11 points on two occasions before winning 25-15.
South (1-28) started strongly in the second game, taking a 4-1 lead after an ace by junior Serenity Wilcox. Campbell County won 16 of the next 18 points – punctuated by a Payge Riedesel kill – to pull ahead.
“We’re a team that gets in our own heads way too much,” said senior Lorali Moody, who led South with four kills. “We put too much on our shoulders, and that hurts us. At times, we were communicating and trusting each other more.
“We started each game playing well, but then we got in our own heads.”
The Camels ended the second game when Aubry DeWine’s hit went off the block wide for a 25-11 victory.
The Bison came out of the gates well in the third game, despite trailing 2-0. They grabbed a 4-3 lead on an ace serve by Moody. The teams were tied seven times early before DeWine notched a kill for an 8-7 Campbell County lead. That was the start of a 6-0 run that put the Camels up 12-7. They never relinquished that lead, and also won the final six points en route to a 25-14 win.
“Even though we lost, I’m really proud of our girls,” Applehunt said. “They continued showing up all year long and fought for it. We could have played more consistently (Saturday), but I’m really proud.
“Our girls fought, even though they were down two games, and they continued to fight all the way to the end of the third. That’s the thing about South, we’re fighters.”
Senior libero Elisiana Manzanares and junior Jordynn Brennan both posted eight digs. Senior Bailey Williams added seven.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.