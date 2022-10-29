Lorali Moody.JPG
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – On Friday, Cheyenne South volleyball coach Cherisa Applehunt saw a team playing fearlessly and aggressive.

On Saturday, Applehunt’s Bison were timid and tight. The result was a season-ending 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 loss to Campbell County in the Class 4A East Regional tournament.

