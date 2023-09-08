CHEYENNE – Kelly Walsh capitalized on short fields during a 32-10 victory over Cheyenne South on Friday night at Bison Stadium.
The Trojans (1-2) had three of their four first-half touchdown drives start just past midfield or deep in South territory.
“It was about highs and lows,” second-year Bison coach Eli Moody said. “We would get the ball moving and then have a block in the back, a hold or something else that messed up our momentum. We struggled to recover from lost momentum.
“When we were competing, it looked fairly even, but there were also times we couldn’t get out of our own way.”
Kelly Walsh marched down the field on its opening drive and took a 6-0 lead when Landon Walker took a pass from Carter Alvar 43 yards for a touchdown.
South responded with a drive to Kelly Walsh’s 38. To get to that point, Keelan Anderson kept the drive alive when he took a fake punt 29 yards down the right sideline for a first down on fourth-and-1 from the South 25. Anderson attempted a 53-yard field goal when the drive stalled. The kick had plenty of distance, but went wide left.
That was the first of four South drives that ended in Kelly Walsh territory. Meanwhile, the Trojans had scoring drives that started on their own 41, their own 45 and South’s 22.
“We had a lot of highs and lows,” South senior Damien Pino said. “This is a really mental game, and you have to bend and not break. A lot of us got in our own heads, some of us bent, and some of us broke.”
Walker added touchdown runs of three and 11 yards during the second quarter. The latter put Kelly Walsh up 20-0.
The Bison (0-3) got on the scoreboard on their next drive when senior quarterback Osayas Garcia connected with senior receiver Gabe Hernandez for a 25-yard touchdown. The pair also connected for a 39-yard gain on third-and-6 from the South 37 on the same drive.
The Trojans responded with eight-play, 55-yard drive that Alvar capped with an 11-yard touchdown run for a 26-7 halftime lead.
South cut the lead to 26-10 on Anderson’s 56-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“That was a phenomenal kick,” Moody said. “I think it would have been good from much farther back.”
South finished with 225 yards of total offense. It also was flagged nine times for 81 yards. Kelly Walsh gained 390 yards, including 259 on the ground to hand the Bison their 32nd consecutive loss.
Despite the defeat, Moody felt like his ballclub should walk off the field with its collective head held high.
“Nobody wants to lose, because it doesn’t feel great,” Moody said. “But my message to the team was that we’re closer than a lot of people think. There is a lot of good we can build on. There are a couple more tweaks we need to make and a couple more kids need to step up, and we can get a win.”
KELLY WALSH 32, SOUTH 10
Kelly Walsh…… 6 20 0 6 – 32
Cheyenne South…… 0 7 3 0 – 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
KW: Walker 43 pass from Alvar (Alvar pass failed), 9:31.
Second Quarter
KW: Walker 3 run (Walker run failed), 7:15.
KW: Walker 11 run (Boyce run), 5:14.
CS: Hernandez 25 pass from Garcia (Anderson kick), 2:02.
KW: Alvar 11 run (Walker pass failed), 0:34.
Third Quarter
CS: Anderson 56 field goal, 8:48.
Fourth Quarter
KW: Boyce 4 run (Walker illegal forward pass), 8:58.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kelly Walsh: Alvar 5-28, Walker 6-57, Humbel 1-11, Blocker 2-15, Terry 8-81, Boyce 8-61, Puzella 1-0, Puryear 4-32. Cheyenne South: Willmarth 4-24, Hernandez 3-9, Garcia 14-21, Pino 10-36, Anderson 2-16.
Passing
Kelly Walsh: Alvar 9-26-0 126, Walker 0-1-0 0, Martinez 2-3-0 5, Fetter 0-1-0 0. Cheyenne South: Garcia 6-17-0 100, Willmarth 2-3-0 19.
Receiving
Kelly Walsh: Puryear 2-37, Johnson 3-26, Walker 4-58, Fetter 1-5, Puzella 1-9, Humbel 1-3. Cheyenne South: McNeil 1-15, Hernandez 3-66, Pino 3-27, Weber 1-11.
