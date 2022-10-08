CHEYENNE – Turnovers and explosive plays keyed Rock Springs’ 48-7 victory over Cheyenne South on Friday night at Bison Stadium.
The Tigers (2-5) had 10 plays of 16 or more yards. They also recovered three fumbles, one of which Goodness Okere returned 40 yards for a touchdown.
“Offensively, we’ve played pretty decent at times, but we haven’t had everybody healthy all at once,” Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt said. “We’re starting to get everybody healthy at the right time, and we’re seeing some real growth.
“There were some mistakes, but I’m just happy to see our kids win. We kind of gave one away at Campbell County in Week 3, and then it’s been a murderer’s row of Sheridan, East and Natrona. I’m just happy our guys were able to get it done.”
South (0-7) caught a break when Rock Springs fumbled the opening kickoff. The Bison took over at the 23, and quarterback Isaiah Hernandez rolled to his left and scrambled for a first down on the first play from scrimmage.
A 9-yard pass from Hernandez to Owen Hartshorn gave South fourth-and-one at the Tigers’ 4. Noah Haggberg was stopped for no gain on the next play for a turnover on downs.
That missed opportunity took some wind out of the Bison’s sails, first-year coach Eli Moody said.
“It deflated us quite a bit not getting that first down,” he said. “The theme the whole night offensively was stalling out. We’d have great drives – six, seven or eight plays – and then we’d fall apart when we got down there.
“Rock Springs deserves credit for locking down in the red zone, but a lot of our stuff was self-inflicted. We left a lot of points on the field we could have had if we executed sharper.”
Rock Springs covered 96 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Okere covered 49 of those on a pass from Michael Faigl. Faigl finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Faigl connected with Saben Carlsen on the first play of the Tigers’ next drive for a 74-yard touchdown. Carlsen then won a battle for a contested pass on the sideline and took the ball into the end zone for a 33-yard score and a 21-0 lead.
“I saw the defender coming in and knew he was going to try to hit me,” said Carlsen, who added an 85-yard catch-and-run touchdown late in the second quarter. “I wanted to make the catch and spin off of him as he hit me. That’s what I did.
“… We’ve been beating ourselves with mistakes, so it was good to get a game like this.”
Carlsen finished with 192 yards and three touchdowns on three catches. Faigl completed 11 of 14 passes for 384 yards. Okere chipped in with 78 receiving yards on three catches, while Kael Anderson hauled in three passes for 52 yards.
South senior quarterback Isaiah Hernandez was 17 for 35 for 224 yards. He also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Senior Robert Pountney grabbed six passes for 109 yards.
Moody is happy with the way his team fought to the finish, but added he feels the Bison missed some opportunities. That included a stretch during the third quarter where South receivers dropped three passes on a single drive.
“The game is a rollercoaster with highs and lows, but we’re not giving up,” Moody said. “In the past, there were teams that gave up and were ready to turn the lights off. We’ll go through stretches where things dim a bit, but we’ve got great leaders who spark it back up and make sure everyone keeps going.”
ROCK SPRINGS 48, SOUTH 7
Rock Springs…… 14 34 0 0 – 48
Cheyenne South...... 0 0 0 7 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
RS: Faigl 3 run (Rubich kick), 6:06.
RS: Carlson 74 pass from Faigl (Rubich kick), 2:46.
Second Quarter
RS: Carlson 33 pass from Faigl (Rubich kick), 11:52.
RS: Butcher 3 run (Rubich kick), 10:51.
RS: G. Okere 40 fumble return (Rubich kick), 8:19.
RS: Faigl 1 run (Rubich kick), 4:29.
RS: Carlson 85 pass from Faigl (Rubich kick failed), 2:37.
Fourth Quarter
CS: Hernandez 9 run (Potter kick), 4:27.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Rock Springs: Thornhill 5-24, Coombs 2-24, Faigl 4-10, Lee 4-23, Okere 1-12, Butcher 1-9, Keelin 2-6, Brown 2-6. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 12-52, Damey 3-(minus-2), N. Haggberg 4-4.
Passing
Rock Springs: Faigl 11-14-0 384. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 17-35-0 224.
Receiving
Rock Springs: Coombs 1-12, Anderson 3-52, Carlsen 3-192, Okere 3-78, Keelin 1-38. Cheyenne South: T. Weber 3-22, Pountney 6-109, Hartshorn 4-31, S. Trujillo 4-61, N. Haggberg 1-(minus-1).