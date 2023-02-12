CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s Saturday matinee against Natrona County went anything but smoothly.
The Lady Bison spent the early-afternoon game mired in shooting and turnover issues, leading to a 62-25 loss.
“We couldn’t make a bucket, especially in the first half,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “We were 1-for-11 in the first quarter. A lot of them were good shots that maybe we rushed and just didn’t fall.
“If we aren’t 1-for-18, we might be in that game.”
South struggled right out of the gate with scoring and turnovers. The Bison committed nine turnovers in the first quarter alone and did not score their first field goal until there was 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Bailey Williams and Amya Smith both added individual free throws for South as well, bringing their first-quarter total to just four points.
South's defense, meanwhile, did what it could to stem the tide against Natrona. It managed to keep the game to single digits, allowing the Fillies to score 13 first-quarter points.
Things didn’t get much better in the second quarter. South continued to struggle from the field, with all four points in the quarter coming from the free-throw line. South’s first points of the quarter did not come until just under two minutes left. Turnover issues didn’t get much better for the Bison, as they committed six in the frame.
The defense managed to keep Natrona from running away with the score too much, but with the offense struggling the way it was, the Bison closed out the half with a 23-8 deficit.
When the third quarter rolled around, the Fillies completely took over the game. Natrona’s Megan Hagar led the charge in the quarter, posting seven of her eight points in the frame. Natrona’s defense continued to completely shut down the Bison, forcing South into nine third-quarter turnovers.
“They were jumping all our passes,” South senior Mona Montgomery said. “We need to make smarter passes, that is all.”
South played its best quarter of the game in the fourth, but, by then, it was too late. Smith scored eight of her team-leading 12 points in the fourth.
In the end, the defense was not able to hold up any longer. After giving up 22 points in the third, Natrona continued to pile on by posting 17 points in the final frame to cruise to victory.
Despite the tough loss, Epler was pleased with certain aspects of South's play, especially communication on defense.
Over South’s past two games, Epler said he is happy with the way the team has rebounded. While the Bison as a whole lost the rebounding margin in both games, the margin was a stark contrast to the team’s game against Evanston.
“I liked that the kids took that as a challenge,” Epler said. “That is the dirty work and (sometimes) kids don’t always like to do that. But when we commit to it, we have some kids that can rebound.”
South’s road to the finish does not get any easier. The Bison will face both cross-town rivals next week. But with the regional tournament rapidly approaching, the team wants to try to build as much momentum as they can over the last few games.
“We need to start playing more of our game,” Montgomery said. “Once we start playing our game, not a lot of teams can keep up with us.”
NATRONA 62, SOUTH 25
Natrona County…… 13 10 22 17 — 62
Cheyenne South…… 4 4 6 11 — 25
Natrona County: Swan 12, Hagar 8, Manville 5, Ransom 9, Sybrant 13, Salinas 1, Teague 6, Costello 4, Vance 4, Barthel 1, TEAM 2.
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, Montgomery 2, Brennan 4, Smith 12, Williams 1, VanTassell 3, Ward 0, Garcia 2.