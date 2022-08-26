Captains Aiden Webber (5) and Robert Campbell (55)

Cheyenne South’s football captains Aiden Webber (5), left, and Robert Campbell (55), right, pose for a portrait together on South’s football field in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Weber plays tight end and linebacker, Campbell plays right guard and linebacker. The co-captains have been best friends since fifth grade where they met playing for the Junior Bison team. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Aiden Weber is still coming to terms with giving up the No. 26 for his final season wearing a Cheyenne South football uniform.

He had worn the digits from the first time he pulled a game jersey over a set of shoulder pads as a fifth-grader. It was a number Weber had to earn after Allan Cummings, his Junior Bison coach, told him he wasn’t just going to give him.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

