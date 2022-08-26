Cheyenne South’s football captains Aiden Webber (5), left, and Robert Campbell (55), right, pose for a portrait together on South’s football field in Cheyenne on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Weber plays tight end and linebacker, Campbell plays right guard and linebacker. The co-captains have been best friends since fifth grade where they met playing for the Junior Bison team. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Aiden Weber is still coming to terms with giving up the No. 26 for his final season wearing a Cheyenne South football uniform.
He had worn the digits from the first time he pulled a game jersey over a set of shoulder pads as a fifth-grader. It was a number Weber had to earn after Allan Cummings, his Junior Bison coach, told him he wasn’t just going to give him.
“He told me it had been his son’s number and that I was going to have to work extra hard if I wanted to wear it,” Weber said with a smile. “I didn’t get a jersey until I proved to him I was worthy of 26.”
Weber’s number change this fall is coming because he has again proven his worth.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound tight end and linebacker is one of two South captains chosen to wear 5 and 55 by first-year coach Eli Moody. Weber will don 5, which represents the S on South’s helmets. Senior guard and linebacker Robert Campbell wear 55 in honor of the city’s South Side.
“We have four captains, but we want to give two of those guys a special recognition,” Moody said.
Campbell views the number change as an opportunity to help leave a legacy at his school.
“South hasn’t always had a good culture,” he said. “(Moody) thinks we can be the foundation of changing the culture here, so that’s an honor.”
Weber caught 14 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also posted 36 tackles (16 solo) and a tackle for loss.
“He was one of the leaders on the defense as a junior with both his play and being vocal,” said Moody, who was an assistant at South last fall. “All this summer, he was one of the first kids to show up and the last to leave.
“When we went to team camp in Kearney (Nebraska), he was big about coaching the younger kids, getting them involved and making them want to be here.”
Weber has tried to be conscious of how he approaches practice, knowing other players look up to him.
“In the past, we haven’t had a lot of energy during practice,” he said. “Very few of us were hyped up and excited to be at practice. I’m trying to find good things that happen, even in bad plays.
“There’s always something good you can find with so many players out there. When someone messes up, I want to help them correct it and make them excited to play football. I want to build guys up, instead of beating each other up.”
Campbell spent the first month of the 2021 campaign in the top 10 of Class 4A’s defensive points average rankings. He has 29 tackles (13 solo and four for loss) to go with a quarterback sack. However, a rotator cuff injury derailed his season and sidelined him starting in October.
“I wanted to play through it, but my doctor basically gave me an ultimatum and told me I would really mess it up if I didn’t get it taken care of,” Campbell said. “Not being able to play kind of destroyed me mentally. I’m really glad Moody was there, helping build me back up.”
Campbell, a 5-10, 200-pound senior, has added 20 pounds in the off-season, and hopes the added bulk helps him avoid injury this season.
As good as he has been on the field, Campbell’s biggest contributions to the Bison might have come from behind the steering wheel of his grandmother’s minivan.
“He’d roll up to off-season activities and have 10 kids pouring out of that thing because he wanted to make sure they got here,” Moody said. “(Campbell and Weber) were the guys making the phone calls, trying to get as many kids as possible to 7-on-7s and things like that wherever they were practicing.”
Campbell is quick to note that his trips were largely along the city’s south side, and that the players riding with him threw him a few dollars for gas money. Playing shuttle driver was important, in his mind.
“We always have people making excuses for why they can’t be here,” he said. “We don’t want excuses. You can’t have that on a good football team. I told a couple guys I’d come pick them up, then another guy and another guy.
“Next thing you know, I’ve got about nine people hopping in with me.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.