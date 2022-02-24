CHEYENNE – Confidence was the biggest hurdle for Bailey Williams as she adapted to the varsity level early in the season.
But as things started to slow down on the court for the Cheyenne South junior, Williams slowly started to figure out her role on the team.
First-year Bison coach Brodie Epler labeled Williams as a “floor general,” a role that’s helped her build the confidence she needed.
“(Her confidence) has come with doing some of the right things … being in the right spots and being that floor general has helped her build that confidence,” Epler said. “We’ve kind of put her in a leadership role that I didn’t expect her to be in coming into the season. I didn’t anticipate her role would be so valuable to the team. And that confidence has turned into production.”
Williams’ production has gradually grown throughout the season as she’s established a presence in the Bison offense. With one regular-season game to be played Friday against Laramie and the Class 4A East Regional tournament starting next week, she said she hopes to continue to embrace her new role and help establish a foundation for the off-season and next year.
It’ll just take more time to get to where she wants to be.
“I think I’m getting there. With the few next games and regionals, and with the offseason, I think I can get there,” she said. “I’ve gotten more confident, and I lacked that confidence for a while.”
South has struggled to score at times this season, but managed to put up its most points over a two-game span during its two games last weekend. Like Williams, it took South some time to find its identity.
“We’ve grown as a team in the past month, and have figured out our groove,” Williams said. “We can’t just sit back and watch, we have to go, go, go and be more engaged. And when we started doing that, things got better.”
Williams is currently averaging 5.9 points per game. She was averaging 3.5 points when the calendar turned to February.
While getting a feel for her own game and developing her craft throughout the season, Williams also picked up on the Bison offense from every angle. With South not having the tallest roster, it’s forced to roll out a small lineup at times.
That has led to Williams playing and learning each position – another development in her floor general role.
“She’s played every position from the 1 to the 4 on a consistent basis, and she knows them all,” Epler said. “Any time you know every single position, it’s going to benefit yourself and your teammates. She’s a kid that we can move around kind of like a chess piece.”
The Bison are still seeking their first win of the season and know it won’t come easy. Regardless, they know they’re trying to build for the future, and Williams is committed to making that growth team-oriented.
“Taking that next step is more of a team thing than an individual thing,” Williams said. “And I think if I have my teammates going into the next season, and we want to grow, we’ll be able to do that.”
Also on the court
Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East meet Friday at Storey Gym. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys game – with regional-seeding implications – tips off at 7:30 p.m. The South boys visit Laramie for a 7:30 p.m. tip, after the girls.
Burns closes out the regular season by hosting Wheatland, with the girls game slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
Pine Bluffs opens postseason play at the Class 2A East Regional tournament starting today in Pine Bluffs. The top-seeded Lady Hornets host Wright at 4 p.m., and the top-seeded boys host Sundance at 7 p.m. today.