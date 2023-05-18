GILLETTE — It was only a matter of time until the Cheyenne East High softball team shook the early jitters and got back to its winning ways at this weekend's state tournament in Gillette.

Going in as the No. 1 seed from the East, the Thunderbirds exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and raced away with an 11-0 mercy-rule win over Green River in five innings. The second-inning rally was started by a three-run triple by Trista Stehwien, followed by back-to-back home runs from Gracie Oswald and Aleah Brooks.


