GILLETTE — It was only a matter of time until the Cheyenne East High softball team shook the early jitters and got back to its winning ways at this weekend's state tournament in Gillette.
Going in as the No. 1 seed from the East, the Thunderbirds exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second inning and raced away with an 11-0 mercy-rule win over Green River in five innings. The second-inning rally was started by a three-run triple by Trista Stehwien, followed by back-to-back home runs from Gracie Oswald and Aleah Brooks.
Oswald's homer was a two-run shot over the left-center field fence to plate Stehwien after her triple. Brooks' four-bagger was a little less traditional, coming in the form of an inside-the-park home run to give East an early 8-0 lead.
The six-run rally in the second inning and two early runs in the first helped alleviate any nerves East had going into its opening-round game.
“It’s the state tournament,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “Everybody is a little stiff, and the bats are a little slow. Once we got those runs going, you could just see everybody nice and relaxed.
"...“We’re not taking anyone for granted. We wanted to come out here and set the stage for the rest of the weekend. We wanted to set the tone.”
East maintained its big lead the rest of the way, plating one run in the fourth inning before ending the game by mercy rule with two more runs in the fifth. Stehwien drove in the game-winning run on a fly ball to center field that resulted in an error.
Stehwien led the Thunderbirds with three RBI, followed by Oswald and Brooks with two RBI each. Stehwien went 3-of-4 at the plate and scored a team-high three runs in the win.
Despite plating 11 runs to start the state tournament, the most encouraging aspect of Thursday's win for Galicia was his team's defense. Jaylyn Christensen earned the win on the mound, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced in three innings.
Lillian Vallejo pitched two clean innings of relief, finishing with one strikeout and allowing just one hit. East committed no errors in the field and took advantage of Green River's five.
“We’ve got a defense,” Galicia said. “That’s all we told (Vallejo): ‘You don’t have to strike them out, just get the ball in play, and we’ll get the outs.'"
Galicia originally wasn't going to pitch Christensen against Green River, but he had a change of heart after talking to his pitcher before the game.
“Originally, I wasn’t going to pitch her today, but then I told her, ‘You’re going to come in, and you’re going to get us going in the right direction,'" Galicia said. “That’s exactly what I wanted her to do, just shut everybody down."
And that's exactly what she did.
“I was feeling good,” Christensen said. “I warmed up pretty well, and I was just excited to be out there. That definitely built my confidence up.
“It’s, like, a relief. ... I definitely think this sets us up to face some more competition.”
The Thunderbirds will move on to play the winner of West No. 2 seed Kelly Walsh and East No. 3 seed Campbell County in the second round. East will be the home team for the second-round matchup, which is set for 10 a.m. Friday.
“Using the momentum from this game and transferring it to that next game, that’ll give us a big head start," Christensen said.
“It’s going to be a tough game tomorrow,” Galicia added. “We’re going one game at a time. … Everybody is here to win."
Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.