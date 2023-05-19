GILLETTE – All that mattered to the Cheyenne East softball team Friday night was that its season is still alive.
After beating Green River 11-0 in the first round of the state tournament Thursday, the Thunderbirds mounted a comeback for the ages against Campbell County on Friday in the second round.
East's 8-7 win over the Camels pushed the Thunderbirds into a second-round matchup with Thunder Basin early Friday, but a late offensive surge from the Bolts in extra innings handed East its first loss of the tournament 9-7 Friday night.
Thunderbirds shock Camels
Day two of the state tournament was an emotional ride for Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds fell behind 7-1 to East No. 3 seed Campbell County and were down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With its back against the wall, East mounted a comeback that the team could later look at as a catalyst that saved the team's season.
Down six runs, the Thunderbirds churned out three consecutive base-hits to cut the Camels' lead to 7-3 with two outs in the inning. Campbell County elected to intentionally walk Trista Stehwien, a decision that ended up costing the Camels dearly during the ensuing at-bat.
With the bases loaded, Gracie Oswald stood in and smoked a grand slam over the left-field fence on the first pitch she saw. The bases-clearing knock tied the game 7-7 and brought up Brooks with all the momentum in East's favor.
Five pitches after Oswald's game-saving grand slam, Brooks connected on a drive of her own, sending the ball over the right-field fence and trotting the bases to cap off her walk-off solo home run.
The improbable comeback saved East the trouble of having to the battle back to the state title game through the loser's bracket. Oswald led the team with four RBI, followed by Brooks with two and Millar and Jaylyn Christensen with one each.
Christensen earned her second win of the tournament on the mound, finishing with six runs allowed (zero earned) on six hits while striking out seven. Campbell County's Avery Gray had a gem going into the final inning, but took the loss with eight earned runs on 11 hits.
"One thing that we've always tried to instill in this team is that we don't quit," East coach Adam Galicia said. "It's never over until that last strike. They proved that today. ... It's a sign of a no-quit attitude. That's what we're about."
Thunderbirds fall to Bolts in extras
East's comeback win over Campbell County matched the Thunderbirds up with East No. 2 seed Thunder Basin in the third round of the tournament.
East had all the momentum with a 4-2 lead over Thunder Basin through five innings, but the Bolts were able to tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.
After a scoreless seventh from both sides forced extra innings, the Bolts pushed across five runs in the top of the eighth to take a commanding 9-4 lead. East's attempt at a second miraculous comeback on day two looked promising with a three-run spurt, but Thunder Basin was able to stop the bleeding and hang on for the 9-7 win.
Brooks led the team with four RBI, followed by Christensen, Vallejo and McKenzie Millar with one RBI apiece. Christensen took the loss on the mound after giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits while striking out six.
"We're not out of it," Galicia said. "We still have an opportunity to come back tomorrow. We had zero errors that game (against Thunder Basin). Zero. They made a few more plays than us, and they got a couple more hits than us, and that was the difference in the game.
"(Christensen) went a long ways today. We used her as much as we could. She got a little tired at the end, but she was still throwing it. She missed a couple spots there at the end, and when you play a team like Thunder, they're going to make you pay."
With its first loss in the tournament, East will be reacquainted with Campbell County in an elimination game at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner will face Thunder Basin in the championship game at 11 a.m.
East or Campbell County will need to beat the Bolts twice to win the state championship game, since Thunder Basin went undefeated up to the title game. The Bolts will need just one win Saturday to claim their second consecutive state title.
"This whole season, we've been gearing up to play a tournament," Galicia said. "That's what we do. We're still in great shape. We'll come back tomorrow, and we'll make it happen."
"... We'll come in the morning and get to work. We've got a good group of girls. They'll figure it out and get it going."