East state softball
Campbell County head coach Haley Gray hangs her head as Cheyenne East junior Trista Stehwien rounds the bases after a grand slam Friday during the state softball tournament at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette. 
 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE – All that mattered to the Cheyenne East softball team Friday night was that its season is still alive.

After beating Green River 11-0 in the first round of the state tournament Thursday, the Thunderbirds mounted a comeback for the ages against Campbell County on Friday in the second round.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

