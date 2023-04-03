SWEETWATER COUNTY — High school soccer teams from Sweetwater County showed no mercy towards their opponents over the weekend.
On Friday, March 31, there were four home games played between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School.
RSHS hosted Evanston High School for a pair of Class 4A conference matches, while GRHS hosted Pinedale High School.
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers picked up their second win of the season, defeating the Lady Red Devils by a final score of 4-0. The Tigers continued the Rock Springs dominance of Evanston, defeating the Red Devils by a final score of 3-1.
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-3 on the season are currently second in the Class 4A West Conference standings, while the Tigers improve to 2-2-1 and are also second in the conference standings.
The Green River Lady Wolves picked up their first win in their first game of the season, defeating Pinedale by a final score of 8-0. Freshman Isabel Vasco had six goals for the Lady Wolves, while junior Jayla Braden pitched in two more.
The Wolves also began their season victorious, defeating Pinedale by a final score of 10-0.
The Lady Wolves are currently 1-0 and third in the Class 3A West Conference standings, while the Wolves are also 1-0 and third in the conference standings.