CASPER — The Laramie Lady Plainsmen showed poise beyond their years in their third-place match in the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday. It took everything they had, but the Lady Plainsmen managed to outlast a late comeback from the Bolts to take a 25-15, 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11 win to secure third place in the three-day tournament at Wyoming Center. “I am just so proud of the journey this team has made throughout the course of the season,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “I keep telling the kids that in the short amount of time we had, with as young as we were, we maxed out every ounce of potential this season.” Laramie started the match on fire and dominated the first two sets. It picked up a 25-15 win in the first set, and grabbed a 25-16 win the second frame. With just one set left, the Lady Plainsmen looked to close out the match with a quick 3-0 sweep. But Thunder Basin would not go away quietly. Thanks to a six-kill frame from senior Joelie Spelts, the Bolts came roaring back to take the third set 25-17 win to extend the series. The two teams went back-and-forth in the final frame, but the Bolts managed to pull away late. With the help of two straight aces from senior Kinley Solem, the Bolts were able to win the fourth set 25-21 and tie the match at two. But there was no panic from the Lady Plainsmen, who had a simple plan on how to tackle the final frame. “We just said, ‘Go by fives,’” junior setter Maddy Stucky said. “Let’s try to get the first five, the next five, and last five. We made it a point to terminate that last set.” The two teams again went point-for-point in the final frame, with Laramie managing to hang onto a narrow lead. At the tail end of the fifth set, The Lady Plainsmen grabbed a 12-9 lead — their largest lead to that point. They then surrendered the next two points before getting one back to make it 13-11. At that point, Maddy Stucky turned around and yelled, “Finish this” to her team. The message was received. The Lady Plainsmen surrendered just two more points in the final set. On match point, sophomore Michon Sailors, who finished the game with a team-leading 21 kills and 2 1/2 blocks on the night, leaped high into the air above the net and put down the final kill to send Thunder Basin home. “I had so much energy, and I was like, ‘Give me the ball,’” Sailors said. “I just wanted to swing at it and get the final (ball) the way I wanted it.” Sailors did not do it on her own. Maddy Stucky added 46 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and two aces to help the Lady Plainsmen secure the victory. Senior libero Taylor Tyser showed out in her final game, posting 30 digs and an assist. After blowing a 2-0 lead, the Lady Plainsmen showed a ton of poise to not let something like that rattle them. A feat to behold, given that the team boasts one of the youngest rosters in Class 4A with seven underclassmen. “We might be young, but we play as a seasoned team,” Maddy Stucky said. “All of us have the will to win and all of us come together as a group even if we lose a point. We just have that determination every point.” The win allowed the Lady Plainsmen to close their season out on a high note — something not every team gets to say they did. “I am just so proud of this team,” Tyser said. “I feel so blessed to be able to lead them in their growth over the season.” The future is bright for this young Laramie team, who will only get better as the seasons pass. With only two seniors on the roster, almost the entire team will be back next season. Also, with three freshman and four sophomores, the core of the team will be together for at least two more seasons. “I’m not the only one that is excited, we have an entire community that sits behind us,” Jill Stucky said. “The group knows that the offseason is just as important as the in season. I have a whole group of people committed to getting better in the offseason. That is just going to help our community grow and represent Laramie to the best.” LHS dominated Natrona in consolation semis Laramie suffered a devastating loss Friday afternoon when they fell 3-2 to top-seeded Kelly Walsh. Saturday morning, the Lady Plainsmen avenged that loss, dominating Natrona County in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of the Lady Mustangs. Freshman Tessa Dodd recorded 11 kills and a block to help lead Laramie to the victory. Sailors and freshman Kierra Gardner recorded six kills of their own, as well, while Maddy Stucky dished out 34 assists. The setter also added four kills, eight digs and an ace. Tyser led the team defensively with 30 digs. “I am really proud of how well the kids bought into the scouting report,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “They followed through with the game plan…bought into it and executed it.”
