A lifetime best: Longtime LHS coach Tom Hudson inducted in NISCA Hall of Fame

There’s a reason a swimmer’s first glance is focused on the clock after touching the timing pad at the end of a race.
A look at the results on the digital board then shifts to where they placed among their competitors.
Swimmers compete against other aquatic athletes, but they mostly compete against themselves using the clock as the ultimate comparison.
The goal for each race? To be better, stronger and faster than the swim before.
Consistently improving times for another lifetime best is the result of an immeasurable commitment of time filled with trials, tribulations, adversity, dedication and countless yards leaving a wake in the water perfecting turns and the finer details of stroke technique. When a faster race is recorded, it’s only because of the journey to get there.
It is also a direct reflection of quality coaching.
Longtime Laramie High swimming coach Tom Hudson was recently recognized by his peers for the highest, most prestigious national award for a high school swimming coach. He is now a member of the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame.
Hudson’s name also will be forever engraved on another NISCA trophy at the International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“It was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and just disbelief,” Hudson said. “It was a whole bunch of feelings with your whole life flashing before your eyes — the struggles you’ve gone through in your life, professionally and personally, and the struggles just to have a career. I’m overwhelmed and very humbled.”
Banquet, speeches and more celebration
Members of his family, longtime assistant coach Tamara Bretting and other close peers joined Hudson during NISCA’s weeklong conference in Atlanta, culminating March 26 with an awards banquet.
A gathering for everyone in the Laramie community to celebrate his accomplishment is scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie High Commons.
Hudson, who has coached 32 boys and 31 girls seasons at Laramie High, chose Bretting to present him at the NISCA awards banquet. Bretting has been with Hudson for 14 years for the Laramie High and Middle School swimming programs and they have also been an influential part of the coaching staff for the Laramie Swim Club throughout.
“The things you don’t see on paper with the wins and losses is how he treats kids, what he does for kids and not letting them quit when they think they want to in the moment,” Bretting said. “He also helps them go through emotional crises, for example the loss of a parent.
“He’s also served as a mentor for coaches all across the state. He’s not just a Laramie coach. A lot of coaches in this state were either his athletes or assistant coaches under him at some point before they became head coaches. It’s really cool to see him have that service in this state, and service in the NISCA organization nationally for the past couple of decades.”
Also seated around Hudson’s table at the banquet in The American Hotel Downtown Atlanta were his 85-year-old father, Ray Hudson; his wife Margaret Hudson; his three sisters, Lisa Jones, Peggy Budai and Marlene Rendon; his sister-in-law Jayne Hellenberg and her husband Marty Hellenberg; and Lander swimming coach Shawna Morgan.
Bretting said her favorite portion of her speech was detailing how much she has learned from Hudson. It included how to train a team, help athletes during crises in life, how to motivate athletes and most of all, “patience, caring and kindness — even in the most frustrating moments.”
During Bretting’s speech, Hudson said he was “sitting at a table with my whole family and trying to keep my head down so I wouldn’t look at anybody to try to keep from crying because I had to give a speech after her. What she said was heartfelt. She said she’s learned a lot from me, but I have learned a lot from her, too.
“It’s been fantastic having Tamara as my assistant coach for all these years. I have said many times she has extended the longevity of my career because she does the things in coaching I don’t like, never really liked and probably wasn’t good at. She’s so organized and so good at communication, ordering the suits and gear and doing all the managerial stuff I never really liked. I did that for a long time and had other great assistant coaches, but Tamara took it to the next level because she is so detailed-oriented, efficient and smart. It helps me to just focus on the kids and the coaching aspects to be better coach with writing workouts, the relationships and the recruiting for building a team.
“She is also a great swim coach. She was a top-level swimmer at (the University of) Wyoming and really knows her stuff. If I ask her to help kids with stroke techniques or training, she’s on it. Her strength for me is helping to keep this program running top-level organizationally.”
The yearly conference coincides with either the NCAA Division I men’s or women’s national championships. The attendees participate in meetings, listen to guest speakers and also have an opportunity to watch the prelims and finals of the collegiate national championships. This year’s conference was at the women’s championships hosted by Georgia Tech at its McAuley Aquatic Center, which also was the venue for the 1996 Olympics.
Hudson said he wrote his speech at about the last possible moment and he thanked a lot of people who helped him along his journey, and the NISCA organization, which was a big part of his development as a coach.
“The part of my speech that meant the most was the journey — starting out as not a very good swimmer in Sheridan,” Hudson said. “I struggled with it, but I liked it and stuck with it. It turned for me when Pat Kirk was my coach in eighth grade, and that’s when I started to become a swimmer. I looked to him as my idol and he’s the guy who taught me so much and made me want to be a swimmer. The reason I became involved in NISCA was because he received an outstanding service award in 2005 and he asked me to introduce him. It was my first NISCA conference.
“Then I explained how I was recruited to swim in college by Frank Vicchy, the University of Wyoming coach at the time. I truly believe if he did not give me a chance to swim (backstroke) in college at Wyoming, I would not be where I am today. Then I had a great coach my junior and senior years, Mike Doane, who taught me a lot about the physiology and training aspects of coaching.
“My big break was being allowed to student teach at Laramie High and coach for Layne Kopischka, and he was a legend I have so much respect for,” Hudson continued. “He then gave me a chance when he retired to become an assistant coach under Gregg Waterman (1989-90). Then I was given the opportunity to be the head coach in 1991.”
Hudson has an overall Laramie High boys and girls dual record of 843-124-5, had 21 teams win state championships, 31 teams win conference titles and coached 30 NISCA All-Americans.
“Layne’s record was 453-18-2, and in my first year we were 3-11 and 10th at state — it was a terrible start,” Hudson said. “Then we were fourth at state the next year, then second after that and have been very relevant since then by being in the top three consistently for the next 30 years.
“Being able to help design and build the new pool is one of the greatest accomplishments I have contributed to Laramie.”
NISCA Hall of Fame requirements
NISCA Hall of Fame recognition is decided by a professional awards committee, which has résumés from thousands of high school coaches across the country. Those files and lengthy research are whittled down to hundreds, and then to five for various yearly awards. Those include outstanding service awards for national coaches of the year, which Hudson was awarded in 2008, and collegiate/scholastic awards for lifetime achievements.
The highest award is induction into the NISCA Hall of Fame, which is only granted after an earlier outstanding service award and/or shown leadership at the national level in interscholastic aquatics and service to the association; served in aquatics for at least 20 years; been a member of NISCA for at least 15 years; and had outstanding success as a competitive aquatics coach.
Hudson easily surpassed those minimum requirements.
“I was a social studies major, struggling through college and decided to be a coach,” Hudson said. “I was in college for eight years to get a degree and some people thought I would never finish. But once I did, I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
Bretting added: “Tom is an incredible person and it’s amazing and well-deserved he received this recognition. Whenever he decides to retire — if he can give me five more years, great, and if he gives zero, OK — he will be sorely missed from this program.”
Hudson is always proud of the accomplishments of his swimmers during the regular season and at conference meets. But it’s no secret those meets are just part of a long journey to prepare for the meet that matters the most at the state championships. His desire is for all his athletes to experience the competition and pageantry at that level.
He will always cheer for individual event wins and state titles, and team state championships.
Hudson also is nearly as excited when a swimmer places 15th, but the time also beats a state meet qualification standard — a lifetime best.