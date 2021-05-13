Editor’s note: Game information was obtained from a KOWB 1290 AM radio broadcast.
Laramie High junior pitching ace Janey Adair took a perfect game to one out in the fourth inning, and ended the complete game with a no-hitter.
Just as impressive, the Lady Plainsmen knocked four home runs, including a grand slam from senior Sarah Martin, two dingers from sophomore Izabella Pacheco and senior Colby Stickelman added a homer during a 20-0 road win in five innings Wednesday evening at Wheatland.
The Lady Plainsmen also improved to an even 5-5 overall and in the East Conference. Wheatland dropped to 0-15 overall and 0-11 in the East. The previous times the teams met on April 26, the Lady Plainsmen rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and five in sixth for a 7-3 win.
Adair faced 17 Lady Bulldogs at the plate and struck out the first 10 en route to 14 strikeouts with no walks on 70 pitches. The only runners for Wheatland were from an error in the fourth and to leadoff the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, the Laramie hitters were dialed in on the pitching from Wheatland.
Sidney Stearns took the loss in 1 1/3 innings after four hits, 12 runs (nine earned), five walks, thre hit batters and two strikeouts. Bailey Fitzwater pitched 3 2/3 in relief for 11 hits, eight earned runs, a walk and two strikeouts.
Laramie sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs, including Martin’s base-clearing, four RBI home run. The Lady Plainsmen then added six runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth. LHS totaled 15 hits and 18 RBI.
Also among the leaders with the bat for Laramie were: Stickelman, who was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two singles; Pacheco, who was 3-for-3 with a pair of 2-run home runs, a single and five RBI; sophomore Macy McKinney, who had a 2-run triple and three RBI; senior Andrea Flores with a double and scored three runs; Adair, who was 1-for-3 with two RBI and three runs; and senior Alicia Swinford recorded her first hit of the season.
The Lady Plainsmen will next play at Cheyenne Central (8-8, 6-4) at 3 p.m. today for a pivotal game to decide fourth place in the East. The top four teams in the conference advance to the state championship.